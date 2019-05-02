Dick Wolf’s Ex Loses Appeal Claiming She Was Tricked Into Signing Settlement Before $1B Payday

After years in court, Dick Wolf’s second wife Christine Marburg has lost an appeal in which she claimed substantial financial information was withheld from her at the time she signed their divorce settlement.

On Tuesday, a California appeals court rejected Christina’s claim that the Law & Order creator’s financial advisors — who mediated their divorce — tricked her into signing the settlement without informing her of his $1 billion deal in the works with NBC Universal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, Christina claimed that accounting statements showed the show was only worth $4 million, and was actually losing money — and that she only learned of the deal when she read about it in the Los Angeles Times, after she had already signed the papers.

According to THR, as part of the settlement, Christina received $17.5 million in cash and spousal support of as much as $2 million for eight years, as well as the house the former couple shared in Maine.

The pair were married from 1983 to 2005 and share three children: Olivia, Sarina and Elliot.

Christine first took the case to court in 2004, when she initially claimed that her ex-husband had been responsible for concealing the assets, according to the Hollywood Reporter. She went on to unsuccessfully sue their business advisors at the time.

At the time, the trial judge ruled that mediation privilege applied to their divorce settlement, shielding their business advisors from liability.

In her appeal, Christine claimed that mediation privilege should not apply as the advisors did not act in a truly “neutral” capacity. However, her argument was struck down.

“There was no evidence in the record to support Christine’s speculation,” the appellate opinion states, according to THR. The opinion specifically called out Christine’s claims about Martin Weinberg, who led a financial services team that helped mediate the settlement.

“The court examined the record ‘for bias on the part of the mediator’ and found that there no evidence that Weinberg had a prior, individual relationship with Dick so as to support an inference of bias,” the opinion stated. “Ironically, it was Christine, not Dick, who had future business dealings with Weinberg after the mediation. That Weinberg accepted an expensive watch from Dick as a gift after the conclusion of the mediation was not a sufficient factual basis to support a reasonable inference that Weinberg was not impartial during the mediation.”

PEOPLE could not immediately reach Dick’s reps for comment.

The news comes amid reports that Wolf, 72, has finalized his separation from his third wife, Noelle.

The Blast reports that Wolf was “incredibly generous” despite an existing prenup. Although the terms of the settlement are confidential, the website reports that he will pay Noelle over $100,000 per month in support

Dick Wolf and Noelle Lippman Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

They share two children, ages 8 and 11, and have been married for 12 years.

Dick was also previously married to Susan Scranton (1970-83).