Law & Order creator Dick Wolf has separated from his third wife, Noelle Wolf.

Dick, 72, filed legal documents on Dec. 3 for legal separation from Noelle, according to TMZ. Last week, Noelle also filed for legal separation and reportedly requested spousal support.

The Wolfs shares two children, ages 8 and 11, and have been married for 12 years.

According to the outlet, the NBC procedural creator’s filing immediately separates his assets from Noelle’s. In the court documents, Dick states that there is a prenuptial agreement.

“The lawyers for the parties are in the process of negotiations,” Dick’s attorney Joe Kibre told TMZ.

PEOPLE is out to Dick and Noelle’s attorneys for comment.

Dick was previously married to Susan Scranton (1970-83) and Christine Marburg (1983-2005), with whom he shares three children: Olivia, Sarina and Elliot.