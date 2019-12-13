The Dick Van Dyke Show‘s Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke pose for their portrait on April 21, 1961.
The two iconic stars are seen enjoying their 1966 Emmy wins for their roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show, which aired from October 1961 to June 1966.
Richard Deacon (as Mel Cooley), Rose Marie (as Sally Rogers), Mary Tyler Moore (as Laura Petrie), Barbara Perry (as Pickles Sorrell) and Van Dyke (as Rob Petrie) are seen acting on the “Where Have You Been, Fassbinder?” episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show on Jan. 23, 1962.
Van Dyke and Julie Andrews are captured in character in Walt Disney Pictures’ Mary Poppins in 1964.
The actors are seen here with then-child stars Karen Dotrice (Jane Banks) and Matthew Garber (Michael Banks).
The actor poses as Dr. Mark Sloan, the medic who solved crimes in his spare time, in the CBS crime drama Diagnosis Murder. The show aired from 1993 to 2001.
Van Dyke smiles next to younger brother and actor Jerry Van Dyke at the 43rd annual Emmy Awards’ pre-show gala at the Westwood Marquis Hotel in 1991.
Lady Gaga and Emily Blunt lovingly pose with the Television Hall of Fame inductee at the 76th annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019.
Blunt, who played Mary Poppins in the 2018 remake Mary Poppins Returns, shared the stage with the TV icon during the 2019 Globes.
Van Dyke also had a part in the remake as Mr. Dawes, Jr., who was originally played by Arthur Malet in the classic 1964 version.
The star broke down laughing as Mary Tyler Moore yelled “Oooooh Rob,” a nod to their years on The Dick Van Dyke show, at the 40th annual Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, in 1988.
Jim Carrey landed a prime seat next to the star at the L.A. premiere of If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast on May 17, 2017.
The number of awards — Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy, a People’s Choice, a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement honor — only scratch the surface of the impact, influence and artistry Van Dyke has contributed to television, film and pop culture.
Here is the legend, showing off that great big smile at his home in Malibu, California, in April 2016.