'SNL' Co-Creator Dick Ebersol Opens Up About Healing Since a Plane Crash Killed His 14-Year-Old Son

The TV executive had just dropped off his wife, Kate & Allie star Susan Saint James, in Colorado when the private jet took off into snowy conditions with Ebersol and the couple's two sons aboard

By Emily Strohm
Published on August 10, 2022 09:00 AM
TV Executive Dick Ebersol Opens Up About the Plane Crash That Killed His 14-Year-Old Son—And What Helped Him Heal

Eighteen years have passed since Dick Ebersol's teen son was killed in a plane crash, now the TV executive is opening up about his darkest days and how his family healed after unthinkable loss.

On the morning of Nov. 28, 2004, Ebersol's private plane landed in Montrose, Colorado, to drop off his wife, Kate & Allie actress Susan Saint James. After a quick stop, the aircraft — which was carrying the couple's two sons Teddy, 14, and Charlie, 21, as well as the pilot and a flight attendant — took off in snowy conditions headed to its next destination.

Just a few hundred feet in the air, the jet went down and skidded on its nose before crashing through a fence and hitting an embankment. Ebersol and Charlie survived with serious injuries, but Teddy and the plane's crew died in the crash.

"I don't think about [the crash] that day," Ebersol, 75, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. "But I think about Teddy. I still have conversations with him every day."

TV Executive Dick Ebersol Opens Up About the Plane Crash That Killed His 14-Year-Old Son—And What Helped Him Heal

FROM THE PEOPLE ARCHIVE: NBC Sports Chief Ebersol Survives Jet Crash

In his new memoir, From Saturday Night to Sunday Night, out Sept. 13, along with chronicling his pioneering work creating NBC's Sunday Night Football and co-creating Saturday Night Live, Ebersol has written about the youngest son he adored and lost.

"The advice we could give any family who loses a child is to talk about it," he says. "The more you engage your feelings and share them, the quicker you'll begin to feel a sense of peace."

TV Executive Dick Ebersol Opens Up About the Plane Crash That Killed His 14-Year-Old Son—And What Helped Him Heal

In the days before the tragedy, Ebersol and Saint James were vacationing in Los Angeles over Thanksgiving with their three sons Charlie, Willie and Teddy, as well as Saint James's son Harmony and daughter Sunshine from a previous marriage.

The actress says she will always be grateful for the final days the family got to spend with Teddy.

"There's so many ways that these things can happen," she says. "You can have an argument the night before, or you're far away or working. It's a whole another experience that we had, because we could just remember the hilarious time that we had in L.A. Everybody has really fond memory of that, and everybody said, "Oh, I love you. See you at Christmas. Goodbye."

TV Executive Dick Ebersol Opens Up About the Plane Crash That Killed His 14-Year-Old Son—And What Helped Him Heal

On Christmas, just four weeks after his death, as the family opened the gifts Teddy had picked out for them, a bit of the light he always brought to their lives shone through.

There was an "Ash-Hole" ashtray for his dad, who loved cigars; a "Tickets to the Gun Show" T-shirt with arrows pointing at the biceps for Charlie, and a shirt for Willie that read "Good for the Ladies."

"They were hilarious," says Saint James, 75. "It was like he was there."

Adds Willie, now 35: "It was a gentle reminder that Teddy and his humor would be with us long after he left."

Related Articles
Shawn Mendes on vacation
Shawn Mendes Enjoys a Birthday Boat Ride in Miami, Plus More Celeb Summer Vacations!
Miley Cyrus
Diplo's Plane Door Opens En Route to Texas, Plus More Celebs Who've Shared Their Scary Plane Stories
This Is UsSterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore "This Is Us"
Where to See the Cast of 'This Is Us' Next
Image
NBC Sports Chief Ebersol Survives Jet Crash
GREY’S ANATOMY
'Grey's Anatomy' : Kevin McKidd Opens Up About Owen's Fate After Bombshell Confession
Reachthon "Tonny" Khiev, Reachsieh "Johnny" Khiev, Keotepie "Keo" Khiev
'Caring' Brothers, Who Came Home for Surprise Christmas Visit, and 14-Year-Old Sister Killed in Crash
Card Placeholder Image
Girl, 11, Speaks Out After Dad's Bear Hug Saves Her Life in Airplane Crash
John Travolta Christmas video
John Travolta Shares Intimate Look at Christmas Celebration in Maine with Children Ella and Ben
Marc Thor Olson
Colorado Pilot Who Died While Fighting Wildfire Went Back to Make 'One More Pass' Before Crash
kanye west
Kanye West Continues His Plea to 'Get My Family Back Together' in 5-Minute Thanksgiving Prayer
travis barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Flies for the First Time in 13 Years with Kourtney Kardashian: 'With You Anything Is Possible'
*EXCLUSIVE* Candice Swanepoel displays her pregnant belly on a stroll in Trancoso
Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Baby Bump, Plus Keanu Reeves, Chris Hemsworth & More
Plane crash, Gwen and Joe Lara
Celebrities Who Died in Plane and Helicopter Crashes
Orlando Bloom
'I Looked Death Right in the Face': Stars Open Up About Their Near-Death Experiences
Image
Britney Spears's New Man Gets a Stamp of Approval from Her Family
Card Placeholder Image
Blonde Paris Hilton Turns Brunette