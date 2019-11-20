Diane Sawyer Visits Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show Set

Diane Sawyer took a quick break from her real-life news programming to visit Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on the set of their new series, The Morning Show!

On Tuesday, the famed journalist, 73, popped by the soundstage of the Apple TV+ series to visit its two stars.

Witherspoon, who plays The Morning Show co-host Bradley Jackson in the drama, documented the iconic moment on Instagram with a sweet photo and short clip.

In the picture, Sawyer stands between the show’s leading ladies as Aniston, 50, rests her head on the anchor’s shoulder.

“Look who came to visit us on the set of @themorningshow!” the Legally Blonde actress, 43, captioned the shot.

“@dianesawyer is a true trailblazer in the world of journalism and such an inspiration to all of us at @themorningshow! 💫☕️☀️,” she continued.

“How about somebody very special came to The Morning Show today!” Witherspoon exclaimed in the short video clip also featured in the post.

Sawyer then turned to Aniston and joked that the special guest was “Jen!”

The Friends star laughed and hugged Sawyer before calling out that the actual visitor was “Diane!”

“We love you, Diane,” Witherspoon gushed as Sawyer embraced the two actresses. “You’re our inspiration.”

“I love you both,” the former Good Morning America co-anchor said sweetly.

The 10-episode series follows Aniston, who plays morning-show newscaster Alex Levy, as she arrives at work one dawn to learn that co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) has been fired following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Alex decides to seize the moment, leverage her power and choose a new co-anchor herself. “The only thing keeping us afloat is me,” she tells her bosses. “I own America.”

Alex surprises everyone — including herself — by throwing her support behind Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), a minor-league TV reporter whose only claim to fame is losing her temper in a viral video.

New episodes of The Morning Show debut every Friday on Apple TV+.