Diane Sawyer Investigates COVID-19 Crisis in ABC's Special Report, Our New Reality

Sawyer also examines what life might look like post-pandemic in her new special

Diane Sawyer is taking a close look at the COVID-19 crisis in America and examining what life might look like post-pandemic in her new special.

In a clip for the one-hour report on ABC, Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special, airing May 26, Sawyer and her team explore how the virus began and where the world goes next.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’re heading into the mountain of the unknown,” says Sawyer.

The veteran journalist speaks with scientists across the country about the race to find a vaccine and also interviews America’s essential workers on the front lines about their fears and bravery during this challenging time.

Image zoom The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty

“What I do want families of these patients to know, is that we are loving on them so hard,” says one essential health care worker in the special, which highlights how hope, faith and belief have sustained people during one of the most devastating and catastrophic health and economic crises in history.

Now, as restrictions begin to ease up around the globe, the special takes a close look at who are we now, what have we learned about ourselves and our country, and what’s next.

Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special airs May 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.