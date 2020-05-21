Diane Sawyer Investigates COVID-19 Crisis in ABC's Special Report, Our New Reality
Sawyer also examines what life might look like post-pandemic in her new special
Diane Sawyer is taking a close look at the COVID-19 crisis in America and examining what life might look like post-pandemic in her new special.
In a clip for the one-hour report on ABC, Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special, airing May 26, Sawyer and her team explore how the virus began and where the world goes next.
“We’re heading into the mountain of the unknown,” says Sawyer.
The veteran journalist speaks with scientists across the country about the race to find a vaccine and also interviews America’s essential workers on the front lines about their fears and bravery during this challenging time.
“What I do want families of these patients to know, is that we are loving on them so hard,” says one essential health care worker in the special, which highlights how hope, faith and belief have sustained people during one of the most devastating and catastrophic health and economic crises in history.
Now, as restrictions begin to ease up around the globe, the special takes a close look at who are we now, what have we learned about ourselves and our country, and what’s next.
Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special airs May 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.