Diana Ross Mentors Son Evan and Ashlee Simpson's New Duets Album in Their Reality Show Premiere

It’s a family business for Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross!

The couple, who wed in 2014, have been working on their forthcoming duets album, and it appears Evan’s mother, music legend Diana Ross, will be helping them with their new music project.

Miss Ross, 74, makes a cameo in her son and daughter-in-law’s upcoming E! show, Ashlee + Evan, during a studio session.

“To sing with Evan is really special to me,” Simpson says as the Empire actor tells his mom, “This is the song me and Ashlee have been working on.”

Evan’s sister, black-ish star, Tracee Ellis Ross, also makes a cameo.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Says She’s ‘Shocked’ Sister Ashlee Wanted to Return to Reality TV

Tracee Ellis Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Diana Ross JB Lacroix/WireImage

Evan recently told PEOPLE that his wife and mother have a very close relationship, with the icon even sitting front and center for the July 2015 birth of his daughter Jagger Snow.

“While [Ashlee] was having the baby, we said we were going to do it just us, but then we saw both our parents behind the curtain watching,” he said. “Also, those nurses can’t stop my mom! Like, Diana Ross just walks in.”

RELATED: Why Ashlee Simpson-Ross Is Returning to Reality TV After a Decade: ‘It’s Been 10 Years Where I’ve Just Been “Mommy”‘

The trio has previously worked together, appearing in the 2014 music video for Evan’s song “How to Live Alone.”

“[My mom] comes into the studio and helps me. She’s so good at it, and she’s been doing it so long. And she’s such a perfectionist,” Evan told PEOPLE of the legendary Supremes singer. “Sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Let me have a few practices before she comes in to hear it.’ ”

When it comes to his mom, “a lot of people are like, ‘That’s Diana’s son, what is he going to do?’ There’s always been a lot of pressure,” he said. “But at the same time, you’ve got to do your own thing. I’m pretty positive Ashlee enjoys my singing, at least most of the time. We sing together all the time, we’re so close.”

Ashlee + Evan premieres Sept. 9 on E!.