Diamond White on Why Love Scenes with Older Actors on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Are 'Difficult'

Diamond White is honored to star as one of a few Black actors on CBS' soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, but when it comes to doing love scenes with actors who are a bit older, things can get a bit awkward.

"The only time it gets difficult is when I have to do love scenes," the 24-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively while celebrating the reveal of her real life Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur character at Disneyland Resorts. "The only time I get a little bit like, 'Ah, I'm scared,' is when I have to be half-naked with a guy who's twice my age."

"That's the scary part," she continues. "Other than that, it's really fun being a part of the cast and it's an awesome show."

Since 2020, the The X Factor alum has played Paris Buckingham, a benevolent, vivacious woman filled with a heart-of-gold. She's found herself in a few love scenes over the years, including ones with her on-screen ex, Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz), who's 10 years her senior and Lawrence Saint-Victor, 40, who plays her ex-fiancé Carter Walton.

"In and out," White says of how she prefers to quickly do the uncomfortable takes. "Especially for the love scenes. I block it out. It's like a trauma response. Get it done. One take, over."

Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester Dominguez and Diamond White as Paris Buckingham. Sonja Flemming/CBS

With a new Disney+ series on her plate, White will likely have a busy year ahead — but that doesn't mean she doesn't know who she'd like to see Paris hook up with next.

"It'd be cool for her to go down the Thomas [Matthew Atkinson] route," White shares. "Because they've been spending a lot of time together, so it'd be cool for her to go down the Thomas route. Also, Finn [Tanner Nolan], she never got to live out her fantasy, so, I'm going to say Thomas or Finn."

cbs

When it comes to her character, White likes to be very hands-on with Paris — so much so, that she does her own glam when coming to set.

"I do my hair for all of the episodes," she says. "I'm very protective of my hair. Then with wardrobe, as long as I'm comfortable, I'm happy. I just pack a bag that night. I bring everything that I need and then I go to my dressing room."

"I set it all up, and I spend an hour just listening to a podcast or watching a show and doing it," she adds.

cbs

White is also thankful to play a character that shows off so much representation while staying true to herself, especially during Black History Month.

"I think it's really cool to have Paris be a part of the whole thing because she is the representation of it all," she explains. "And I'm really thankful to the hair department for letting me do my hair. That was something that I went in, and I was like, 'Hey, is it cool if I change my hair?' Because that's very true to myself, and to black women everywhere."

"We have different hairstyles literally all the time," she continues. "So, I think it's cool to see that in a show like the The Bold and the Beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.