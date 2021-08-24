Jennifer Carpenter Reveals How Her Deceased Dexter Character Is Able to Return on New Revival Series

Jennifer Carpenter's Dexter character, Debra Morgan, died in the show's series finale but the actress is going to be on the crime drama's upcoming revival series nonetheless.

During a Dexter Q&A at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Tuesday, Carpenter revealed how her return will be made possible.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't think of her as a ghost [but] more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter," the 41-year-old said, per TVLine. "[She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him]."

Michael C. Hall, who played the series' titular character, said that Debra is "an internalized character" for Dexter but she also "represents how far he's fallen … without a compass."

"I was so excited about Jennifer doing this because I knew she would be able to shapeshift and come at Dexter from so many different places. And, of course, she did," he said during Tuesday's event. "And it was really fun to crack open our sense of [Dexter]'s internal landscape because it's much more pyrotechnic and crazy than it used to be."

Carpenter's Dexter comeback was confirmed by her former costar John Lithgow last month. At the time, he also teased his own return to the new series.

Dexter Credit: Randy Tepper/Showtime

"As all Dexter fans know, we saw the end of the Trinity Killer, so that by definition means it's a flashback," Lithgow said in an interview with Deadline. "It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang — including Michael and Jennifer Carpenter and [showrunner] Clyde Phillips."

Dexter originally ran for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. Last October, the network announced that Hall is reprising his character in a 10-episode limited series titled Dexter: New Blood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jamie Chung, who plays a true-crime podcaster named Molly on the upcoming revival, told PEOPLE that Dexter: New Blood "will certainly satisfy everyone's appetite."

"The original series happened over 10 years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic," Chung, 38, previously said. "I do think it's a little darker."