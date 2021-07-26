Michael C. Hall is back to play the homicidal anti-hero in Dexter: New Blood, which premieres Sunday, November 7 on Showtime

Michael C. Hall Has the Urge to Kill Again in First Trailer for Revival Dexter: New Blood

The series finale of Dexter saw our homicidal protagonist seeking a change of scenery — but it appears that old habits die hard.

Michael C. Hall is back as the titular anti-hero in the first trailer for Dexter: New Blood, a special event series premiering Sunday, November 7 on Showtime.

"I've always had my demons and so I went away," Hall, 50, says in a voiceover.

The revival sees Dexter Morgan living under a new identity in the small snowy town of Iron Lake, New York, nearly 10 years after he went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura off the coast of Miami. The character was previously a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department, moonlighting as a murderous vigilante, killing only the most vicious criminals who slipped through the system.

He seems to be living a relatively healthy life in the revival, enjoying a romance with a local cop (Julia Jones), taking in some therapy, and staying busy with work at a hunting store (an interesting career choice for a supposedly recovered killer). But when a series of unexpected events strikes his close-knit community, his "Dark Passenger" is soon awakened.

The trailer promises plenty of high-stakes nail-biting action, as Dexter gets back to his old tricks.

Hall is joined by some new faces in Dexter: New Blood, including Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott and Clancy Brown. John Lithgow, who played Arthur Mitchell (a.k.a. The Trinity Killer) in the original series, announced last month that he's returning for a "short but decisive appearance" in the revival. He later revealed that OG star (and Hall's ex-wife) Jennifer Carpenter is also returning.

After some fans of the original found the 2013 series finale to be "unsatisfying," Hall recently said that the revival will redeem that ending.

"I think, in this case, the story that's being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn't, and I think enough time has passed where it's become intriguing in a way that it wasn't before," he told The Daily Beast in January.

"And let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling," Hall added. "I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I'm excited to step back into it. I've never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

Jamie Chung, who plays a true-crime podcaster named Molly in the revival, previously teased what's in store for the upcoming series. "The original series happened over 10 years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic," Chung, 38, told PEOPLE in May. "I do think it's a little darker."

"I think it will certainly satisfy everyone's appetite," she added. "Especially if you're a big Dexter fan."