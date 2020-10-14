The revival will begin production in early 2021 with a tentative premiere date in the Fall 2021

Dexter Is Returning to Showtime for 10 Episodes with Original Star Michael C. Hall

America's favorite vigilante serial killer is back.

On Wednesday, Showtime announced that the network is reviving Dexter for a 10-episode limited series that will "once again bring together" original star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips.

The revival will begin production in early 2021 "with a tentative premiere date in the fall of 2021," according to Showtime.

Of the show's return, Showtime Networks' president of entertainment Gary Levine said: "Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago."

Levine explained that Showtime would only revisit "this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series."

And that's exactly what Hall, 49, and Phillips have done.

"I am happy to report that Clyde and Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world!" Levine added.

Further details, including casting and plot information, have not yet been revealed.

Image zoom Dexter Peter Iovino/Showtime

The original series premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons before ending in 2013. A revival is certainly exciting for fans of the show, as Hall's Dexter Morgan seemed to have adapted a new lifestyle following years of killing in the series finale.

The ending saw Dexter — who had originally planned to flee Miami for a fresh start with his love and fellow serial killer Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski) and his son Harrison — reacting to his sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) being shot while she was in pursuit of another serial killer named the Brain Surgeon.

The incident left Debra on life support in a hospital. Dexter then killed the Brain Surgeon before taking Debra out of the hospital and off of life support, moving her onto his boat, the Slice of Life. With his sister's dead body, Dexter sailed out into the water as a brutal hurricane touched down. He later dumped Debra's body.

Meanwhile, Hannah was seen boarding a plane with Harrison. It was later revealed that Dexter's boat was found destroyed, and he was presumed dead.