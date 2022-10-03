Entertainment TV Everything to Know About the New 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member Devon Walker Between his early comedic background and his journey to the biggest stage in sketch comedy, here's everything to know about Devon Walker By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 3, 2022 04:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: FilmMagic Put your hands together for one of Saturday Night Live's newest cast members! Introducing Devon Walker, one of the four new cast members on NBC's comedy sketch series who made his Studio 8H debut when season 48 premiered on Oct. 1. Walker joins the cast alongside newcomers Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow in the wake of losing eight, longtime SNL repertory players: Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor as well as featured performer Aristotle Athari. "This is a year of reinvention," Michaels told The New York Times in September. "I think all four are fresh... They bring things we don't have, and they're complementary to the people we already have." And Walker surely does just that with a lot of professional comedic experience under his belt, both on and off the stage. He was also named one of Vulture's "Comedians You Should Know and Will Know in 2022" and was chosen for Comedy Central's "Up Next" showcase in 2017. Between his early comedic background and his journey to the biggest stage in sketch comedy, here's everything to know about Walker. 'Saturday Night Live' Reveals 4 New Cast Members Joining Season 48 He's a native of Texas Devon Walker/Instagram Walker was born and raised in Texas. Prior to moving to New York City in pursuit of his comedy dreams, he honed his craft in his home state where performed countless sets, shows and eventually headlining acts. He has performed standup at several comedy festivals Will Heath/NBC via Getty The first-ever comedy festival Walker performed at was 2016's Moontower in Austin. Other festivals he's performed at include Clusterfest and the Big Sky Comedy Festival. He moved to New York City in 2018 to pursue his comedy career Devon Walker/Instagram The Texas native relocated to N.Y.C. on Aug. 4, 2018. He posted a sweet tribute on his Instagram in 2021, celebrating the three-year anniversary of his move. He noted that "it's been easy and [I've] never been sad." Cecily Strong Is Still a 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member Despite Absence from Opening Credits He partnered with Comedy Central in 2020 Devon Walker/Instagram During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, Comedy Central reached out to Walker to create funny content as some comedic relief during uncertain times. Specifically, the network pegged him to "make a video about a man dealing without sports" — since all professional sporting events were put on pause for health and safety purposes. He went on to create several videos revolving around the lack of sports at the time. He served as a writer for Everything's Trash on Freeform FilmMagic In addition to penning material for himself, he was nabbed to write for Everything's Trash, a comedy series on Freeform (and now Hulu) starring Phoebe Robinson. His professional writing credits don't end there! He also wrote for Netflix's animated sitcom Big Mouth. Every Star Hosting 'SNL' During Season 48 He has appeared on several TV shows as well Devon Walker/Instagram While he's powerful with a pen behind the screen, it's no surprise that the comedian is a natural in front of the camera as well! He's appeared on a few TV shows including the Comedy Central series Mini-Mocks and As Seen on CC.