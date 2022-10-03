Everything to Know About the New 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member Devon Walker

Between his early comedic background and his journey to the biggest stage in sketch comedy, here's everything to know about Devon Walker

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Published on October 3, 2022 04:08 PM
devon walker
Photo: FilmMagic

Put your hands together for one of Saturday Night Live's newest cast members!

Introducing Devon Walker, one of the four new cast members on NBC's comedy sketch series who made his Studio 8H debut when season 48 premiered on Oct. 1.

Walker joins the cast alongside newcomers Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow in the wake of losing eight, longtime SNL repertory players: Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor as well as featured performer Aristotle Athari.

"This is a year of reinvention," Michaels told The New York Times in September. "I think all four are fresh... They bring things we don't have, and they're complementary to the people we already have."

And Walker surely does just that with a lot of professional comedic experience under his belt, both on and off the stage. He was also named one of Vulture's "Comedians You Should Know and Will Know in 2022" and was chosen for Comedy Central's "Up Next" showcase in 2017.

Between his early comedic background and his journey to the biggest stage in sketch comedy, here's everything to know about Walker.

He's a native of Texas

devon walker
Devon Walker/Instagram

Walker was born and raised in Texas. Prior to moving to New York City in pursuit of his comedy dreams, he honed his craft in his home state where performed countless sets, shows and eventually headlining acts.

He has performed standup at several comedy festivals

devon walker
Will Heath/NBC via Getty

The first-ever comedy festival Walker performed at was 2016's Moontower in Austin. Other festivals he's performed at include Clusterfest and the Big Sky Comedy Festival.

He moved to New York City in 2018 to pursue his comedy career

devon walker
Devon Walker/Instagram

The Texas native relocated to N.Y.C. on Aug. 4, 2018. He posted a sweet tribute on his Instagram in 2021, celebrating the three-year anniversary of his move. He noted that "it's been easy and [I've] never been sad."

He partnered with Comedy Central in 2020

devon walker
Devon Walker/Instagram

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, Comedy Central reached out to Walker to create funny content as some comedic relief during uncertain times. Specifically, the network pegged him to "make a video about a man dealing without sports" — since all professional sporting events were put on pause for health and safety purposes. He went on to create several videos revolving around the lack of sports at the time.

He served as a writer for Everything's Trash on Freeform

devon walker
FilmMagic

In addition to penning material for himself, he was nabbed to write for Everything's Trash, a comedy series on Freeform (and now Hulu) starring Phoebe Robinson. His professional writing credits don't end there! He also wrote for Netflix's animated sitcom Big Mouth.

He has appeared on several TV shows as well

devon walker
Devon Walker/Instagram

While he's powerful with a pen behind the screen, it's no surprise that the comedian is a natural in front of the camera as well! He's appeared on a few TV shows including the Comedy Central series Mini-Mocks and As Seen on CC.

