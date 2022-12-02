DeVon Franklin Reflects on 'Painful' Reality of Living in the 'I Don't' After Split from Meagan Good

DeVon Franklin is opening up about living in the "I don't."

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the newest episode of Red Table Talk, the producer and author, 44, explains the "painful" nature of being on the "other side of a marriage that did not work."

"It changes everything... I just bought a piece of property, first piece of property. In the contract: 'DeVon Franklin, an unmarried man,'" Franklin recalled. "I might've well broken down. Because I never saw this moment."

The relationship adviser explained that when he said "I do" to his now ex-wife Meagan Good, "there was never a moment when we were thinking 'I don't.'"

"So to live in the 'I don't,' you don't know what it's like until you do," he said.

The new episode of Red Table Talk — which premieres Monday and features dating coach Matthew Hussey, author Stephan Labossiere, actress Sheree Zampino, and podcast host Lewis Howes — comes nearly a year after Franklin and Good, 41, filed for divorce following 9 years of marriage.

At the time, the pair — who wed in June 2012 after meeting on the set of the movie Jumping the Broom in 2011 — told PEOPLE that there was "no one at fault" for the end of their marriage and that it marked "the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other," the pair said in their joint statement.

While together, Good and Franklin wrote the bestselling book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love, documenting their romantic journey.

After announcing their divorce, a source told PEOPLE that Good and Franklin's breakup was "a long time coming."

"Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven't been spending a lot of time together this past year," the source said. "When they did have time in their schedules, it'd often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together."

Franklin recently wrapped season 15 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight, and told the New York Post on the red carpet for the BET Awards in June that he brought some lessons into the new season — specifically resisting "the temptation to place blame, take responsibility."

"Sometimes in relationships it's very easy to say 'Oh, that person's the problem,'" he said. "No, look in the mirror and say 'What's my part in this and what can I do to make change in myself... I have a lot to offer. And that I am passionate about love, I am passionate about relationships, and I do want to see people find their person. Everything I've been through, I've found that all of that helps not only myself but others."

As for RTT, the Facebook Watch talk show — which stars Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris — returned for its fifth season in April.

The premiere episode starred eight-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, who spoke about her coming out journey and her father's drug addiction. Other guests during the season include Ashanti, Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, Jennette McCurdy, Magic Johnson and Fat Joe.

The newest episode of Red Table Talk premieres Monday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.