DeVon Franklin Reflects on 'Painful' Reality of Living in the 'I Don't' After Split from Meagan Good

The relationship adviser, who split from wife Meagan Good in December 2021, opens up about life as a single man in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of the newest Red Table Talk episode

By
Published on December 2, 2022 09:00 AM

DeVon Franklin is opening up about living in the "I don't."

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the newest episode of Red Table Talk, the producer and author, 44, explains the "painful" nature of being on the "other side of a marriage that did not work."

"It changes everything... I just bought a piece of property, first piece of property. In the contract: 'DeVon Franklin, an unmarried man,'" Franklin recalled. "I might've well broken down. Because I never saw this moment."

The relationship adviser explained that when he said "I do" to his now ex-wife Meagan Good, "there was never a moment when we were thinking 'I don't.'"

"So to live in the 'I don't,' you don't know what it's like until you do," he said.

The new episode of Red Table Talk — which premieres Monday and features dating coach Matthew Hussey, author Stephan Labossiere, actress Sheree Zampino, and podcast host Lewis Howes — comes nearly a year after Franklin and Good, 41, filed for divorce following 9 years of marriage.

DeVon Franklin Red Table Talk
Jordan Fisher

At the time, the pair — who wed in June 2012 after meeting on the set of the movie Jumping the Broom in 2011 — told PEOPLE that there was "no one at fault" for the end of their marriage and that it marked "the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other," the pair said in their joint statement.

While together, Good and Franklin wrote the bestselling book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love, documenting their romantic journey.

After announcing their divorce, a source told PEOPLE that Good and Franklin's breakup was "a long time coming."

"Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven't been spending a lot of time together this past year," the source said. "When they did have time in their schedules, it'd often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together."

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend Lapalme Magazine's Party for Cover Stars Anthony Anderson And Meagan Good at Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on April 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good. Leon Bennett/Getty

Franklin recently wrapped season 15 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight, and told the New York Post on the red carpet for the BET Awards in June that he brought some lessons into the new season — specifically resisting "the temptation to place blame, take responsibility."

"Sometimes in relationships it's very easy to say 'Oh, that person's the problem,'" he said. "No, look in the mirror and say 'What's my part in this and what can I do to make change in myself... I have a lot to offer. And that I am passionate about love, I am passionate about relationships, and I do want to see people find their person. Everything I've been through, I've found that all of that helps not only myself but others."

Actors DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good
DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good. Getty

As for RTT, the Facebook Watch talk show — which stars Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris — returned for its fifth season in April.

The premiere episode starred eight-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, who spoke about her coming out journey and her father's drug addiction. Other guests during the season include Ashanti, Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, Jennette McCurdy, Magic Johnson and Fat Joe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The newest episode of Red Table Talk premieres Monday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Related Articles
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'
Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'
Ashanti, Kenashia Douglas PrettyLittleThing x Ashanti Launch Party,
Ashanti Opens Up About How She Responded to Sister Kenashia's 'Gut-Wrenching, Toxic' Relationship
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13643192ce) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Will Smith Attends 'Emancipation' Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 'Emancipation' premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith Posts BTS Photos of 'Emancipation' Premiere Look as She Joins Family on Red Carpet
Will Smith and Sheree Zampino
Who Is Will Smith's Ex-Wife? All About Sheree Zampino
Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Trey Smith
Will Smith, Ex Sheree Zampino and Jada Pinkett Smith Mark Son Trey's 30th Birthday: 'We Done Good'
Adrienne Banfield Norris attends the 5th Annual Black Love Summit at Hudson Loft on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
'Red Table Talk' Host Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Her Love Language: 'And Don't Forget About Toys'
Inductee Ric Ocasek of The Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Paulina Porizkova Asked Friends to Buy Her Groceries After Ex Ric Ocasek Died: 'We Had No Cash'
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Fake It' with Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino
Sheree zampino and son trey smith
Sheree Zampino Reveals Her Son with Will Smith 'Didn't Feel Loved' by Mom Growing Up
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Will Smith's 3 Children: Everything to Know
JENNETTE-MCCURDY-red-table-talk
Jennette McCurdy Reads Shocking Email Sent from Abusive Late Mom on 'Red Table Talk'
Jeanette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove
Jennette McCurdy Praises 'Hugely Healing' Bond with Miranda Cosgrove: 'I'm Very Grateful'
Jana Kramer appears on Red Table Talk Oct. 19, 2022 episode
Jana Kramer Struggled with 'Thought of Another Woman Raising My Child' amid Mike Caussin Split
Miranda Cosgrove Helped Heal Jennette McCurdy’s Relationship with Women
Jennette McCurdy Recalls 'Disturbing' Moment Her Mom Taught Her Anorexia at 11: 'It Became Our Secret'
DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Meagan Good Says She's Still 'Hopeful for the Future' After 'Painful' Divorce from DeVon Franklin