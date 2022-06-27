"Look in the mirror and say 'What's my part in this and what can I do to make change in myself?'" counsels Married at First Sight relationship expert DeVon Franklin

DeVon Franklin Advises Couples to 'Resist the Temptation to Place Blame' After Divorce from Meagan Good

DeVon Franklin has learned some important relationship lessons that he'll be bringing to season 15 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight.

"Resist the temptation to place blame, take responsibility," Franklin 44, told the New York Post on the red carpet at Sunday's BET Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sometimes in relationships it's very easy to say 'Oh, that person's the problem,'" he continued. "No, look in the mirror and say 'What's my part in this and what can I do to make change in myself?'"

Added the preacher and producer, who recently divorced actress Meagan Good: "I have a lot to offer. And that I am passionate about love, I am passionate about relationships, and I do want to see people find their person. Everything I've been through, I've found that all of that helps not only myself but others."

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin attend Warner Bros. Pictures And New Line Cinema's World Premiere Of "SHAZAM!" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In December, Franklin and Good exclusively confirmed their divorce with PEOPLE after nine years of marriage.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," they said in a joint statement at the time.

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love," they continued.

Franklin and the Harlem star concluded, "We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

The now-exes met on the set of the film Jumping the Broom in 2011, got engaged in May 2012 and married that June.

RELATED VIDEO: Harlem Star Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin to Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage

Weeks after announcing their divorce, Good said she was "hopeful for the future."

"Maybe this isn't a chapter, but I do feel that this is my next act in life and I trust God," Good added during a Twitter Spaces conversation with her Harlem costars hosted by xoNecole. "Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I'm excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store — and that's all I can really do."

She continued in part, "Even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together — what he's given to my life and what I was able to give to him. Every season, every single part of it has been incredible."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.