Devin Booker Celebrates Girlfriend Kendall Jenner on Her 26th Birthday: 'Most Beautiful Woman'

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day and celebrated their one-year anniversary in June

Devin Booker is celebrating his girlfriend Kendall Jenner!

The NBA player, 25, shared a series of photos on his Instagram Story Wednesday in honor of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's 26th birthday.

"Most beautiful woman," Booker wrote on the first photo, which featured the two sitting at an outdoor patio. Jenner is looking away from the camera as Booker sits next to her, smiling in her direction.

The next photo featured Jenner leaning with her back against Booker's chest. The Phoenix Suns player has his arms wrapped around her and his head resting on hers.

He added a single lock emoji over the photo.

Less than a week ago, Jenner commemorated Booker's birthday with an Instagram shout-out of her own.

"Happy birthday best friend @dbook," Jenner wrote atop an image of herself playfully posing with Booker on a beach chair.

On the next slide, Jenner posted three red heart emojis over a smiling photo of her boyfriend who was in his Team USA garb from the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Jenner and Booker made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day after months of speculation since April 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner's family approved of Booker as her boyfriend.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship," the source said in February. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in mid-June. A short time later, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship was continually growing stronger.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker | Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

"She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," an insider said, adding that he "is such a cool guy."

The insider continued, "He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall."

The same source said Jenner and Booker "got serious quickly" in the summer of 2020. "Kendall visited him a lot in Phoenix. After Devin finished the season, he stayed with Kendall in L.A.," the source told PEOPLE.

"They spent the whole summer together and even vacationed with Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin Bieber]," the source added. "They're still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple."

In April, an insider told PEOPLE that the relationship started slowly, but that "this is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship."