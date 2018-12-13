Detroit Meteorologist Dies by Suicide After Opening Up About Lasik Surgery Complications

Jessica Starr, a popular meteorologist at Detroit’s WJBK Fox 2 television station, has died by suicide.

“Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life,” the station said in a statement that aired during a segment Thursday morning.

“All of us here at Fox 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

Starr was 35, according to The Detroit News. According to her biography posted on Fox 2’s website, Starr was Michigan native, born in Southfield and raised in Commerce Township.

She is survived by her husband and their two children.

Starr’s coworkers shared tributes on social media, calling her “funny, bright and bubbly.”

This was my favorite. One time she forgot you can't wear green in front of a green screen. https://t.co/L3Bg0hWSiD pic.twitter.com/gaIFPLWVvh — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) December 13, 2018

The words shock and heartbreak don't come close. She was smart, hilarious, bubbly and beautiful — inside and out. Please pray for her family and also her @FOX2News family: FOX 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr passes away https://t.co/4c7FPB3gJG pic.twitter.com/iGgxhIw6yn — Erika Erickson (@FOX2Erika) December 13, 2018

My co-workers and I learned last night that our friend and colleague Jessica Starr took her life. Although Jessica and I worked on opposite ends of the schedule, she always made a point to ask about my kids whenever our paths crossed. She was a kind…https://t.co/tcK56VIYxq pic.twitter.com/JliitQb3mH — Randy Wimbley (@RandyWFOX2) December 13, 2018

Starr underwent laser eye surgery, also known as Lasik, in October. She chronicled her recovery on her Facebook page, revealing in a Nov. 13 video that she was “struggling a little bit” after taking four weeks off post-surgery.

Asking viewers for tips and advice, she reported dimming vision and said she was “trying to stay strong.” She also spoke about celebrating Halloween with her kids.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).