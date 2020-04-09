Desperate Housewives Cast Reuniting for Coronavirus Relief Livestream — Minus a Few Stars

Image zoom Andrew Eccles/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Some of the stars of Desperate Housewives are planning a virtual reunion.

According to Deadline, Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney and Eva Longoria will reunite this weekend for a livestream episode of Stars in the House, a daily online mini-show hosted by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to raise donations for the Actors Fund’s coronavirus efforts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on the Actors Fund YouTube Channel.

Three stars of the hit show, which ran for eight seasons on ABC from 2004 to 2012, will not participate in the reunion: Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher and Nicolette Sheridan.

Last October, Huffman, 57, served 11 days at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The sentence came after the actress pleaded guilty in May to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s Daughter Sophia Cast in The Twilight Zone Season 2

Image zoom Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

Huffman’s Desperate Housewives family publicly supported her throughout the trial. In September, series creator Marc Cherry penned a letter about the actress detailing how polite and kind she always was, and Longoria was also one of 27 people who submitted a letter to the judge in support of Huffman.

In her two-page letter, obtained by PEOPLE, Longoria, 45, recalled “numerous wonderful memories” she shared with her costar, writing that she was “the first one to take me under her wing” when the show started.