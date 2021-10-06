Desperate Housewives Alums James Denton and Teri Hatcher to Reunite for Hallmark Christmas Movie

Desperate Housewives stars James Denton and Teri Hatcher are reuniting on screen for the first time since the ABC series wrapped in 2012.

The two actors are set to costar in Hallmark's A Kiss Before Christmas this holiday season, part of the channel's annual Countdown to Christmas programming.

In the movie, Denton, 58, plays real estate development executive Ethan Holt, who has two teen children and a wife, Joyce (Hatcher). On Christmas Eve, Ethan is disappointed to learn he's losing out on a promotion and wishes that his life had taken a different course — a wish that becomes reality thanks to some Christmas magic.

"He wakes up the next morning and is shocked to find everything is different – he isn't married to Joyce, he doesn't have two teenaged kids and he's CEO of his company," the movie description reads, per a news release. "Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves – he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them...and he only has until Christmas Day."

"From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique," Denton, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, said in the release.

"I had no idea that we'd be lucky enough to get Teri," he continued. "We've always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first Desperate Housewives reunion."

Denton played Mike Delfino on the popular series, which ran for eight seasons from 2004 through 2012. Hatcher starred as Susan Meyer, who eventually became Susan Delfino when she and Denton's character wed during season 3.

"Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life," Hatcher said in the release, referencing an early scene between Susan and Mike.

"The chemistry and friendship we had on Desperate Housewives is alive and well all these years later and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting," she added. "It's amazing to be back together. It's just like old times. You won't want to miss it."