Desiree Hartsock Says She 'Settled' for Husband Chris — See the Shocking Marriage Boot Camp Moment

Old wounds are flaring up.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Desiree Hartsock Siegfried and husband Chris fight for their relationship as vicious tabloid rumors continue to haunt them, years after the former Bachelorette was dumped by her frontrunner Brooks Forester, whom she believed was “the one.” (She went on to accept a proposal from Chris, and the couple tied the knot in January 2015.)

“I feel that one day you could leave me,” Chris says in the clip.

And while taking a polygraph test, Desiree makes an equally shocking confession about their relationship.

“I settled for Chris,” she says.

Along with the Bachelorette alums, this season of the WE tv show features Famously Single‘s Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Aubrey O’Day, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kim Richards and boyfriend Wynn and more.

With the help of counselors Dr. Ish and Dr. V, the couples are put through a series of tests to determine if their relationship can survive.

Desiree Hartsock Siegfried and husband Chris INFPhoto.com

The emotional clip comes just one day after Desiree and Chris announced they are expecting their second child.

“We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting!!” wrote Desiree, 32. “And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! (Swipe for pic) Lol.” (In the photo, their 20-month-old son Asher is peering down at a book called I Am a Big Brother!, with his tearful face suggesting that he just learned he’d have to share his toys.)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres Friday, Sept. 7 (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.