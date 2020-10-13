The online event will include costars Jean Smart, Annie Potts, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Scott Bakula

Designing Women Cast Reunites for Table Read and Q&A to Support Racial Justice Activism

Fans of Designing Women can experience the iconic show's pilot episode in a whole new way.

Sony Pictures Television has teamed up with members of the original cast of Designing Women to host a charity table read and Q&A on Thursday.

The online event will help to raise money and awareness for Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, and World Central Kitchen’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

After the table read, Smart and Potts will join executive producer and creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason for an exclusive Q&A.

The iconic CBS sitcom aired for seven seasons and 163 episodes between 1986 and 1993. It followed the lives of four women and one man working together at an interior designing firm in 1980s Atlanta, Georgia, called Sugarbaker & Associates.

Designing Women was nominated for several Emmy Awards, winning one in the category of outstanding achievement in hairstyling for a series.

The cast's upcoming charity event will be shared on the Sony Pictures Television Throw Back TV YouTube channel on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT.

Fans inclined to contribute to the fundraiser are welcomed to submit donations directly to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen.