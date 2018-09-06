Kiefer Sutherland's Designated Survivor Saved by Netflix After ABC Cancellation

Designated Survivor is back!

After ABC’s political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland was canceled in May, Netflix has officially picked up the series as a global original for a ten-episode third season.

Proving the show is the real survivor, it will begin production for season 3 later this year with a premiere date set for 2019.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play President Kirkman for season 3 of ‘Designated Survivor’ with Netflix, eOne and Neal Baer,” Sutherland announced on Wednesday. “I believe this format will allow us to continue to delve deeply into storylines and issues concerning the American electorate that were not previously possible.”

The first two seasons of Designated Survivor followed Thomas Kirkman (played by Sutherland) who becomes the president – despite never having served as an elected official – after an explosion kills nearly the entire U.S. government.

Season 3 will focus on Kirkman as he navigates the world of political campaigning. Throughout the season’s 10 episodes, the new president discovers what it means to be a leader, while also maintaining democracy. The show also plans to explore themes of today’s political climate, including smear tactics, debates and “fake news.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can revisit the first two seasons when they make their way to Netflix this fall.

The actor, 51, stands alongside an impressive list of actors who have depicted the President of the United States in film and television, including Martin Sheen, Michael Douglas and Jeff Bridges.

Of Sheen’s portrayal Jed Bartlet, Sutherland previously told PEOPLE, “He was so smart. In fact, there was a line during The West Wing where his top aide, his Chief of Staff said you have to stop apologizing for being smarter than everyone else in the room. That’s not a bad thing. I loved his character for that.”