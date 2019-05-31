Find Out When Descendants 3 Premieres — and Watch the New Music Video Starring Dove Cameron!

The rallying anthem "Good To Be Bad" is the movie's opening musical number

By Aurelie Corinthios
May 31, 2019 01:00 PM

Descendants 3 is almost upon us.

On Friday, Disney Channel announced that the third installment in the global smash franchise will premiere Aug. 2, simultaneously debuting a preview of its opening musical number.

The rallying anthem “Good To Be Bad” is performed by Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart, who are reprising their roles in the music-driven story about famous Disney villains’ children.

The song is also now available as a single and the movie’s full soundtrack is available for pre-order from Walt Disney Records on digital music platforms.

David Bukach/Disney Channel

The hit franchise brings together Disney’s most infamous villains to tell the story of the their teenage sons and daughters, all friends who are wrestling with whether or not they have inherited the evilness of their parents.

Descendants 3 premieres Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

