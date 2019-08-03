Cameron Boyce‘s Disney Channel family is celebrating the vibrant life he lived.

Descendants 3, in which Boyce starred as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos, premiered on the Disney Channel on Friday night — nearly one month after his tragic death.

In honor of Boyce, who died suddenly at age 20 in early July, the network included a touching two-minute tribute at the end of the film.

The tribute featured smiling footage and photos of Boyce throughout his years on the Disney Channel, including his time on Jessie, in which he appeared for four seasons alongside star Debby Ryan.

A clip of Michelle Obama‘s guest appearance on Jessie was also featured, including the moment Boyce happily exclaimed “I made her laugh!” as he hugged the former First Lady.

Additionally, the montage included videos of him dancing, acting, laughing, embracing his Descendants castmates, smiling with his family, and wrapped with a young Boyce auditioning with a script in hand.

“Everything you are, every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched … you mean everything to us,” text throughout the tribute reads.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Boyce died of epilepsy on July 6.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for actor Cameron Boyce was sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” the coroner said in a statement.

“On July 8, an autopsy was performed, and the cause and manner of death were deferred.”

“After additional testing, the cause of death was determined to be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.”

The star’s “manner of death was certified as natural,” the coroner concluded.

Following his death, Disney Channel canceled the red carpet premiere of Descendants 3.

“We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen, but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 (scheduled for July 22),” a statement reads.

“And instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” the statement continues.

The Thirst project “is a nonprofit organization that works with the support of young people to END the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing communities that need safe, clean drinking water,” according to the organization’s website.

“With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 in Cameron Boyce’s memory,” the statement reads.

Boyce’s family also started the Cameron Boyce Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the “Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.”