Dermot Mulroney Says Billy Eichner Broke His Toe While Filming 'AHS' : 'I Guarantee He Doesn't Know'

"I was already screaming so I just used the agony," says Mulroney, who stars in the new slasher sequel Scream 6

By Julie Jordan
Published on March 10, 2023 12:00 PM
Dermott Mulrooney Scream
Photo: john russo

Never doubt Dermot Mulroney is one dedicated actor.

Starring in American Horror Story in 2017, Mulroney, 59, recalls filming his character's death in an attic.

"I had very little clothes on and I was about to get stabbed in the head," the actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "And I had my toe broken by Billy Eichner."

Without missing a beat, Mulroney continued on with the scene. "I didn't have shoes on and all the guys that were trying to stab me did. I was already screaming so I just used the agony," he recalls.

As for Eichner, "this will be him learning about it — I guarantee he doesn't know."

Dermot Mulroney (“Detective Bailey “) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Philippe Bossé/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Mulroney, who is currently starring in the new slasher sequel Scream 6, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing.

Last time I sang out loud: I'm now singing in a country duo with my brother Kieran. We rent out a little studio for $30 an hour and rehearse once or twice a week. We haven't really arrived at a name yet, so stay tuned.

Last perfect day off: I went with my kid to the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas. We stayed all day and night and saw the most incredible acts. I've been smiling ever since.

Last person I was mistaken for: Sometimes it's Robert Downey Jr. Especially if I have a goatee and I'm wearing a beanie — that's when people think I look like Tony Stark.

Last impulse buy: I had to impulsively lease a new car because a couple months ago I opened my car door and someone took it off. I'm just glad I hadn't started to get out yet. Holy crap.

Scream 6 is now in theaters.

