Derick Dillard Passes Arkansas Bar Exam Nearly a Year After Graduating Law School

Derick Dillard took the bar on March 23, according to a release from the Supreme Court of Arkansas

Derick Dillard is officially a lawyer.

Dillard, 33, has passed the bar exam, according to a release from the Supreme Court of Arkansas.

Dillard took the test on Feb. 23 and has now completed all of the requirements to "be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as [an] attorney licensed to practice law in Arkansas," the state's Supreme Court says.

Dillard graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in May 2021, 10 years after he graduated from Oklahoma State University's School of Accounting.

Dillard's milestone comes after he and wife Jill Duggar, 30, announced they are expecting a baby boy.

Sharing the news on their family blog, the couple -- who are parents to sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4 -- wrote, "We had originally planned on finding out our baby's gender earlier, a couple weeks ago, but Covid hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation."

"However, this turned out to be a blessing in disguise because by the time we were able to reschedule, Israel was on spring break," they continued. "This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!"

They then told fans how they celebrated the special day. "We decided to make a special day of it by starting off by eating breakfast together at a local restaurant called the Buttered Biscuit," they said. "Then we did a little shopping before heading to our appointment to learn the exciting news. We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated. "

The couple first announced the pregnancy in February after suffering a miscarriage in October.