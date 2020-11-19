The former Counting On star shares two children with wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard

Derick Dillard Jokes About Why the Duggars Marry Young: 'We Want to Have Sex'

Derick Dillard had a cheeky response for a question about wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard's family.

On Tuesday, the Counting On alum, 31, made a joke about sex after a fan asked Jill, 29, on her Instagram account why members of her family seem to "rush" into married life at a young age.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The comment came after the follower remarked that they were "surprised" by how Jill's younger brother, 18-year-old Justin Duggar, recently got engaged to Claire Spivey less than two months following news of their courtship.

"Why do you guys rush to marry life. He's a kid and Claire too!!!" the Instagram user commented, to which Derick replied, "because we want to have sex."

Image zoom Credit: Jill Dillard/instagram

Image zoom Credit: Jill Dillard/instagram

As fans responded to Derick's statement, with one calling it the "BEST RESPONSE EVER," Jill wrote in the comments section, "@derickdillard and you're more popular than me babe 😂."

The mother of two — who shares sons Samuel Scott, 3, and Israel David, 5, with Derick — added in another comment, "😋👌."

Jill was a prominent fixture on 19 Kids and Counting — which documented the lives of her highly religious, ultra-conservative family members — on TLC from 2008 until its cancellation in 2015. She went on to star in its subsequent spinoff Counting On, but left the series in 2017.

Image zoom Credit: Jill Dillard/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since her departure, Jill has begun to embrace a life without some of the many rules she was raised to strictly adhere to — including the use the use of birth control and drinking alcohol.

In October, the former reality star revealed on her YouTube channel that she has been "distancing" herself from the Duggar household.

"We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal," she shared, adding that while it's been "difficult," she hopes there can be a resolution.

Image zoom Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard | Credit: JILL DUGGAR/INSTAGRAM

"We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through, it I guess," Jill continued. "We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything."

Jill also recently opened up to PEOPLE about her strained relationship with her family, saying, "I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point."