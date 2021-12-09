Derick Dillard Calls for 'Justice' amid Jury Deliberations in Josh Duggar's Child Porn Trial

"Praying as well. Lord may justice be served ice cold," Amy Duggar King said in response to Derick Dillard

Derick Dillard is speaking out amid brother-in-law Josh Duggar's child sexual abuse material trial.

Early on Wednesday as the jury began their deliberations in the case, the 32-year-old old husband of Jill (Duggar) Dillard said that he was "praying for justice this morning" in a statement he shared on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Derick's tweet was met with support from Jill's cousin, Amy Duggar King, who responded to him: "Praying as well. Lord may justice be served ice cold." King also tweeted, "JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN," that same day.

Derick has been in regular attendance at Josh's trial since it began last week. During the second day of the trial, Derick sat next to Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, in the courtroom. The pair appeared to be amicable and were speaking as they sat down and afterward.

Josh, who previously faced a child molestation scandal related to conduct as a teenager, has been accused of downloading files depicting child sexual abuse on May 14, 15 and 16 of 2019 on the computer at his then-workplace, a used car lot in Arkansas.

During the trial, both the defense and prosecution have relied on expert witnesses to argue their respective cases to the jury.

The prosecution has tried to prove that Josh is the only one who could have committed the alleged crimes on the computer in question, while the defense has suggested that other people could have been responsible and that the government was not thorough in investigating the case.

The prosecution rested on Monday and the defense on Tuesday. Jury deliberations began Wednesday after each side presented their closing arguments.

On Tuesday, dad Jim Bob gave Josh a warm side-hug in the courtroom gallery's front row, across the divide separating attendees from the defense and prosecution.

If convicted of the charges against him, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Duggar Child Porn Trial: As Defense Rests, the Jury Must Decide Which Expert They Believe

Most of the Duggar family has refrained from speaking publicly about Josh's case since he was arrested earlier this year. In a brief statement to PEOPLE at the time, Jill and Derick said: "It is very sad."

Following Josh's arrest, Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, also issued a statement. They said: "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.