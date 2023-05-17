Derek Hough's Fiancée Hayley Erbert Wishes a Happy 38th Birthday to the 'Future Father of My Babies'

The longtime couple announced their engagement in June 2022 after seven years of dating

Published on May 17, 2023 12:52 PM
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images

Hayley Erbert is looking forward to the future as she celebrates fiancé Derek Hough's 38th birthday.

Commemorating Hough's special day on Instagram Wednesday, Erbert posted a loving tribute video filled with the couple's most cherished moments over the years. Some of the sweet featured moments included sharing a kiss at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and several occasions of them dancing together.

Erbert, 28, added a heartfelt message alongside the post, which began, "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe!"

"My love, my FIANCÉ, my almost husband, and the future father of my babies 🥹," she continued. "My admiration for you is infinite. I am so lucky to live life with you by my side. I can't wait to grow old with you and fall deeper and deeper in love every day. I love you always, forever! ♥️♥️"

Erbert also shared the clip on her Instagram Story, admitting that she "cried after making this video."

She added, "I'm so lucky 🥹🥹"

Hough and Erbert announced their engagement in June 2022 after seven years of dating.

"It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️," the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote, sharing an intimate photo from the pair's candlelit proposal planned by Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events. Erbert posted the same photo and quote on her own Instagram page.

While the pair haven't shared too many details on their wedding plans, Hough has opened up about his hopes for the couple's first dance.

"We need to do something special, spectacular, you know subtle," he told Jennifer Hudson on her namesake talk show in September 2022. "Maybe come in from the roof, I don't know."

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert arrives at the Save the Children's "Centennial Celebration: Once In A Lifetime" Presented By The Walt Disney Company at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hough later told Entertainment Tonight: "I kind of wish we didn't need to do a first dance. Because I just want to, like, be in the moment."

"We will have a first dance," he continued. "But I want to try to make it feel not like a performance. I want it to be a [real] first dance, you know what I mean?"

