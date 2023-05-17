Entertainment TV Derek Hough's Fiancée Hayley Erbert Wishes a Happy 38th Birthday to the 'Future Father of My Babies' The longtime couple announced their engagement in June 2022 after seven years of dating By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 17, 2023 12:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images Hayley Erbert is looking forward to the future as she celebrates fiancé Derek Hough's 38th birthday. Commemorating Hough's special day on Instagram Wednesday, Erbert posted a loving tribute video filled with the couple's most cherished moments over the years. Some of the sweet featured moments included sharing a kiss at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and several occasions of them dancing together. Erbert, 28, added a heartfelt message alongside the post, which began, "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe!" Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's Relationship Timeline "My love, my FIANCÉ, my almost husband, and the future father of my babies 🥹," she continued. "My admiration for you is infinite. I am so lucky to live life with you by my side. I can't wait to grow old with you and fall deeper and deeper in love every day. I love you always, forever! ♥️♥️" Erbert also shared the clip on her Instagram Story, admitting that she "cried after making this video." She added, "I'm so lucky 🥹🥹" Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Are Engaged: 'The Beginning of Forever Hough and Erbert announced their engagement in June 2022 after seven years of dating. "It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️," the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote, sharing an intimate photo from the pair's candlelit proposal planned by Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events. Erbert posted the same photo and quote on her own Instagram page. While the pair haven't shared too many details on their wedding plans, Hough has opened up about his hopes for the couple's first dance. "We need to do something special, spectacular, you know subtle," he told Jennifer Hudson on her namesake talk show in September 2022. "Maybe come in from the roof, I don't know." Steve Granitz/WireImage Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Hough later told Entertainment Tonight: "I kind of wish we didn't need to do a first dance. Because I just want to, like, be in the moment." "We will have a first dance," he continued. "But I want to try to make it feel not like a performance. I want it to be a [real] first dance, you know what I mean?"