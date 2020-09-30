The performance will mark Derek Hough's first in-show dance since 2017

Derek Hough Will Dance with Girlfriend Hayley Erbert on Dancing with the Stars

Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert are bringing their relationship full-circle.

Hough, now a judge on Dancing with the Stars, will return to the ballroom floor alongside Erbert for a special performance in October, ABC announced Wednesday.

While it's unclear what style of dance they will perform, it will mark Hough's first in-show dance since 2017.

Hough, 35, and Erbert, 25, began dating in 2015 after meeting on DWTS, where she began as a troupe dancer in season 21. Hough last competed as a pro on the show during season 23, after taking the previous season off.

Before returning as a judge for the current season, Hough held the record for the most wins held by any pro, with six mirrorball trophies. He took home the top prize with celebrity partners Brooke Burke (season 7), Nicole Scherzinger (season 10), Jennifer Grey (season 11), Kellie Pickler (season 16), Amber Riley (season 17) and Bindi Irwin (season 21).

Image zoom Evans Vestal Ward/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hough said self-isolating with Erbert during the coronavirus pandemic brought them closer together as a couple.

"We came together, we got closer," he said. "We grew as a couple tremendously. We even started a YouTube channel together, cooking."

When Derek was asked if he feels ready for marriage and kids, he played coy.

"Maybe," he teased, joking that if his and Erbert's YouTube channel hit "half a million subscribers" he'd consider it.