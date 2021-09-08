"People used to say, 'Oh, you're a good choreographer,' but I never really looked at myself in that way. That made me fearful and afraid," he said

Derek Hough Admits He Was 'Nervous' During Early DWTS Days: 'I Was Kind of Faking It'

Derek Hough didn't have the easiest time when he first started out on Dancing with the Stars.

During a recent appearance on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, Hough opened up about how he struggled when he first joined the ABC competition series as a pro dancer.

"I definitely look back at my approach to the show. Like, in my earlier seasons, I was nervous, you know, and I was uncertain. I was kind of faking it, to be honest with you," the 36-year-old told Jana Kramer. "I wasn't really like a teacher or choreographer. People used to say, 'Oh, you're a good choreographer,' but I never really looked at myself in that way. That made me fearful and afraid."

Hough added: "I definitely would get more frustrated easier in my earlier seasons."

Reflecting on his former approach with his celebrity partners, Hough said: "I think, 'Man, I wish I knew then what I know now,' and how I shifted my approach to teaching and coaching."

"I probably could have gotten more out of them with a better teaching approach, which I eventually learned and created," he continued. "It's not so much on them, more of myself. I wish I was better early on and I could have given them a better chance and experience."

Hough first joined Dancing with the Stars as a pro in the show's fifth season, which aired in 2007. Before exiting the series in 2016, he won the Mirrorball Trophy six times with his celebrity partners.

He returned to Dancing with the Stars last year as a judge, filling longtime judge Len Goodman's spot.

"It's definitely a lot easier, that's for sure," he said of judging compared to dancing. "It always cracks me up when people say, 'What's harder, judging or dancing?' Like, what? I was like, 'Dancing, of course.'"

Hough will return to the judges' table alongside Goodman, 77, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for Dancing with the Stars' milestone 30th season. Tyra Banks will also reprise her hosting duties.

As part of the judges' panel, Hough told Kramer, 37, that he wants to "give some sort of critique that is helpful" to the contestants.