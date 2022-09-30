Derek Hough Wants 'Something Special' for His Wedding Dance: 'Maybe Come in from the Roof'

The Dancing with the Stars judge and Hayley Erbert announced their engagement in June

Published on September 30, 2022 04:38 PM

Derek Hough has big plans for his first wedding dance with fiancée Hayley Erbert.

On Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Dancing with the Stars judge, 37, revealed that he and Erbert, who is a professional dancer, want a memorable moment on the dance floor.

"We need to do something special, spectacular, you know subtle," he told host Jennifer Hudson. "Maybe come in from the roof, I don't know."

Derek Hough (R) and Hayley Erbert arrive at the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards Party 2018 at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Before deciding to take to the dance floor, Hough admitted the pair planned to relax during their wedding.

The Hairspray Live! star recalled, "At first, you know we dance a lot, I think it might be time for other people to perform for us, right? I'm like, 'Hey, you dance for us. No, you dance.' We're gonna sit back."

In June, Hough told PEOPLE that he was enlisting performers for their big day.

"I'm not going to name names right now, but I've already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they've already committed," Hough said at 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. "So it's going to be a full-on festival — I'm very excited about it."

The couple announced their engagement on June 2, though the actual proposal happened earlier than that around the time of Hough's birthday.

During his interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hough admitted that he and Erbert bonded over their love of adventure.

"We do some crazy stuff. We do some adventures. We love freediving, where you gotta go like 30 [or] 40 feet down," he shared as a photo of a couple underwater was shown on screen. "I think we're 40 feet down underwater holding our breath. A lot of water up the nose but worth a good picture."

He added, "That's a moment, man."

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert arrives at the Save the Children's "Centennial Celebration: Once In A Lifetime" Presented By The Walt Disney Company at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hough shared that he was previously "terrified of the water" but learned to love it.

"I used to hate the water, especially the ocean. And then one year — I call it my year of water — I went to Tonga, swam with humpback whales, swam with dolphins," he said. "I was living in the water for months. I fell in love with it, I really did."

"I think you're afraid of the unknown, right? You're afraid of what you don't understand," he added. "So once I understood the ocean, I understood the creatures in there, I loved it. It's amazing."

Dancing with the Stars airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Mondays on Disney+.

