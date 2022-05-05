Starting with season 31, Dancing With the Stars will air exclusively on Disney+

Derek Hough Says DWTS Move to Disney+ Is 'Bold,' Teases 'Familiar Faces' Will Make the Change

Derek Hough is seen backstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Derek Hough is on the move!

The Dancing with the Stars judge is sticking with the show as it switches to Disney+ from its former longtime on ABC. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Emmy-winning 36-year-old choreographer explained his thoughts on DWTS transitioning to streaming.

"At first, I was like, 'Wha? What does that mean?!' But within 10 seconds, I was very, very excited about it," Hough began. "I think that's where a lot of things are moving toward."

In Hough's mind, it wasn't too much of a shock once he realized that DWTS is used to breaking the mold. "Dancing with the Stars has always been a trailblazer, they've always been the first to do things," he said. "So to move into this area is very bold, very brave, and I'm very excited about it, to be a part of that new phase in television!"

Hough also confirmed that, airing on Disney+, DWTS will no longer include commercial breaks. Whether it will remain in a two-hour format has yet to be revealed, but Hough sees the negative ad space as an opportunity for growth.

"It's more opportunity for more performances, more dances, more creativity ... so I'm excited about that too," he said.

Hough also teased that "a lot of familiar faces" will appear on the show's new season, though he didn't name any pro dancers, judges or hosts who are signed on to make the network move.