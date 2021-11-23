Derek Hough Shares Update from COVID-19 Quarantine During DTWS Season 30 Finale: 'I'm Feeling Good!'

Derek Hough revealed last week that he tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19

Derek Hough is seen backstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Derek Hough is on the mend after testing positive for breakthrough COVID-19.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 36, made a virtual appearance during the season 30 finale on Monday night to share an update from quarantine, while his sister Julianne Hough took over his spot on the judging panel.

"I'm feeling great, I definitely turned a corner," Derek said. "I'm so sad I can't be there with you all. Everything looks amazing. But yeah, I'm feeling good!"

The TV personality also gave a special shoutout to the pro dancers for their passion, dedication and creativity throughout the season.

"It's a huge responsibility to take on, you know, all the choreography, the time, the blood, sweat and tears," Derek said. "Y'all have been fantastic teachers, fantastic mentors to your celebrity partners. Congratulations to you all. And to all the finalists, strong and calm. Strong in the mind, strong in the body. You got this. Good luck!"

Julianne also commented on her brother's health earlier in the night, as she gushed over her return to the show.

"He's doing great," she told host Tyra Banks. "I just FaceTimed him, he's on the mend. He's doing well, and honestly I'm just so honored to be here. I stepped away for a while on the judges' table to become a fan again, to watch on television. And I gotta tell you, I'm so excited to be here in person, so I don't have to yell at the TV anymore!"

Derek first revealed the news of his breakthrough COVID diagnosis in an Instagram video last week.

"Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID," he said. "I just found out and I feel okay. I feel strong. I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals to get better as fast as I can."

"I'm currently in quarantine," he continued. "I'll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just want to send my love out there to all. Stay safe."

Derek had a previous scare with COVID and was absent from week 3 of the competition show in October. He returned to the show the following week.

"Due to a potential COVID exposure and an abundance of caution, Derek has elected to sit out this taping of DWTS," ABC said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

His recent positive test also comes after season 30 contestant Cody Rigsby and his pro partner Cheryl Burke both contracted cases of breakthrough COVID and had to perform a dance virtually from their respective homes while completing their quarantines.

Meanwhile, Julianne's return to the hit ABC dance competition show comes about four years after she originally left her post as a DWTS judge.

She first joined the cast as a professional dancer in 2007. She left two years later, then returned in 2014 as a judge, a position she held until 2017.