Derek Hough Says Sean Spicer's Controversial Dancing with the Stars Casting 'Stirs the Pot'

Derek Hough is speaking out about the controversy surrounding Sean Spicer joining the cast of the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Hough, 34, said it was “predictable” that President Donald Trump‘s former press secretary was cast for season 28 of the ABC dancing competition series.

“It stirs the pot,” the six-time mirror ball champion and current World of Dance judge said. “It draws attention. We’re curious, right? We’re just like, ‘What’s going to happen? How are we going to react? What’s going to happen?’ “

While many people, including DWTS host Tom Bergeron, are unhappy with Spicer, 47, being cast, Hough does not necessarily feel the same way.

“No, I don’t think it’s disappointing,” he explained. “Because it’s television. I think that’s the thing. It depends on what you look at it. Right? And, you know, at least for me, I liked being a part of something that was, at least in my personal, what do you want to call it? My own little world, I want everything to be positive and I loved aspects of the show that create opportunities for redemption in certain cases.”

When asked if fans should expect Spicer and his mystery partner to “tango with a podium,” Hough joked that it’s a possibility.

“Probably. Yeah,” he said with a laugh. “It’s been the most obvious thing. Let’s just go with the most obvious things. It’s probably going to happen. You know what I mean?”

Hough also revealed whether or not he has plans to return to DWTS after exiting the series following season 23 in 2016.

“There’s no plans, no plans right now,” Hough said. “But I never say never. I love the show. It’s great. So, I know there’s a lot of anticipation coming up, because it’s been a year gap and the cast has been intriguing, I should say. A lot of curiosity to see what happens. So, yeah.”

DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy spoke about Spicer’s casting to PEOPLE Now earlier this month, and said that while he understands why some fans are upset, he believes not everyone has “to agree” with the celebrity contestants.

“The thing that makes our show unique and wild and crazy and entertaining is the fact that it’s a collective of all these different people. And you don’t have to agree or follow all these people. They’re all very different,” said Chmerkovskiy. “And the beauty, me being a dance ambassador, is — what I find a lot of pride in is how inclusive dance is and that it doesn’t judge based on any of the past. It kind of just wholeheartedly welcomes people in. Then, that person has a chance to either be dismissed or show his true colors.”

Chmerkovskiy clarified that while he is “not here defending anybody or opposing anything,” he does “understand the outrage.”

“I’m here to say that I understand the backlash; I definitely understand the outrage,” he said.

He added with a laugh: “But at the same time, you know, there are bigger problems in the world besides Sean Spicer being humiliated doing the cha-cha.”

Just hours after DWTS unveiled its celebrity competitors for season 28, Bergeron, 64, posted a lengthy message on Twitter. The host explained that he met with the producers ahead of the season to steer the show away from politics, but Spicer’s casting ultimately went against Bergeron’s wishes.

“It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long-term interests of the franchise. We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call,” he wrote.

Spicer is joining The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, former basketball player Lamar Odom, and comedian/actor Kel Mitchell this season.

In response to a New York Times piece that criticized his casting, Spicer told Mediaite that he’s “going out and having some fun.”

“I’m going to enjoy myself, and if more people like me, then that’s great,” he said.

“The idea that I need this to make myself feel better is preposterous. I’m in this because I enjoy it. I’m very comfortable with who I am, what I believe and who I support, and that’s it,” he continued to Mediaite.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.