Hough told PEOPLE: "Everybody's like, 'Are you guys are going to have a dance?' I'm like, 'No, no, no. We're going to enjoy the night, y'all are going to perform for us!'"

Derek Hough Says His Wedding to Hayley Erbert Is 'Going to Be a Full-On Festival'

Derek Hough (R) and Hayley Erbert arrive at the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards Party 2018 at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California

Derek Hough (R) and Hayley Erbert arrive at the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards Party 2018 at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are entertainers, so it's reasonable to expect their upcoming wedding will be nothing short of spectacular.

"I'm not going to name names right now, but I've already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they've already committed," Hough, 37, told PEOPLE at the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "So it's going to be a full-on festival — I'm very excited about it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Dancing with the Stars judge and his fiancée announced their engagement on June 2, though the actual proposal happened earlier than that around the time of Hough's birthday.

And given that that involved a secret helicopter ride and a switcheroo that saw Erbert thinking she was surprising Hough — only to find out he was popping the question — it seems safe to say the couple will pull out all the stops now that they're planning their nuptials together.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Credit: Hayley Erbert Instagram

Looking ahead, the couple — who already shared with PEOPLE that they don't want a long engagement after seven years as a couple — have some ideas to bring the razzle dazzle on the day.

Erbert, 27, told PEOPLE it's "kind of a dream of mine to just send up all the lanterns and take beautiful pictures in it."

"All right," Hough affirmed. "Note: Lanterns in the sky."

However, Hough made sure to note that he and Erbert will not be mounting a big show at their own wedding.

"Everybody's like, 'Are you guys are going to have a dance?'" he said. "I'm like, 'No, no, no. We're going to enjoy the night, y'all are going to perform for us.'"

That said, Erbert clarified, "Oh, we'll be dancing. Don't you worry. We just won't be performing," she said.

Hayley Erbert, Derek Hough arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The avid travelers are currently in the thick of following wedding planning sites on social media and scouting locations for the festivities.

"I think it's important to figure out a place that we're able to get everybody together," Hough said. "That's more important."

Sweetly, after Hough said he wanted the wedding to be "all about" his future wife, Erbert disagreed, saying "It's not. It's about us."