Derek Hough Says His Wedding to Hayley Erbert Is 'Going to Be a Full-On Festival'
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are entertainers, so it's reasonable to expect their upcoming wedding will be nothing short of spectacular.
"I'm not going to name names right now, but I've already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they've already committed," Hough, 37, told PEOPLE at the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "So it's going to be a full-on festival — I'm very excited about it."
The Dancing with the Stars judge and his fiancée announced their engagement on June 2, though the actual proposal happened earlier than that around the time of Hough's birthday.
And given that that involved a secret helicopter ride and a switcheroo that saw Erbert thinking she was surprising Hough — only to find out he was popping the question — it seems safe to say the couple will pull out all the stops now that they're planning their nuptials together.
Looking ahead, the couple — who already shared with PEOPLE that they don't want a long engagement after seven years as a couple — have some ideas to bring the razzle dazzle on the day.
Erbert, 27, told PEOPLE it's "kind of a dream of mine to just send up all the lanterns and take beautiful pictures in it."
"All right," Hough affirmed. "Note: Lanterns in the sky."
However, Hough made sure to note that he and Erbert will not be mounting a big show at their own wedding.
"Everybody's like, 'Are you guys are going to have a dance?'" he said. "I'm like, 'No, no, no. We're going to enjoy the night, y'all are going to perform for us.'"
That said, Erbert clarified, "Oh, we'll be dancing. Don't you worry. We just won't be performing," she said.
The avid travelers are currently in the thick of following wedding planning sites on social media and scouting locations for the festivities.
"I think it's important to figure out a place that we're able to get everybody together," Hough said. "That's more important."
Sweetly, after Hough said he wanted the wedding to be "all about" his future wife, Erbert disagreed, saying "It's not. It's about us."
Hough and Erbert first met in 2014 when Hough's sister Julianne hired Erbert to dance on tour with them. Just one year later, Erbert joined the cast of DWTS. Two years after that, the couple went Instagram-official.
