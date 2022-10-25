Derek Hough Says It 'Breaks' His Heart Leslie Jordan Didn't Get to Compete on 'DWTS' Before His Death

"His personality was so big, so grand and joyful," the Dancing with the Stars judge said of Leslie Jordan, who died at the age of 67 on Monday

By
Published on October 25, 2022 09:32 PM
Derek Hough arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. LESLIE JORDAN
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Ser Baffo/Getty

Derek Hough is lamenting that Leslie Jordan never had the opportunity to compete on Dancing with the Stars before his death.

Upon learning of a fan petition to have Jordan compete on DWTS, the professional dancer, 37, expressed his sadness for the late star, who died in a car accident at the age of 67 on Monday.

"His personality was so big, so grand and joyful… It actually breaks my heart right now," he told Extra. "I wish I would have known that, because we would have [had him on the show]."

He continued, "Whenever I hear people like that who are vying to be on the show, I like to reach out and find ways that we can incorporate them somehow… It breaks my heart that I wasn't able to do that."

Derek Hough is seen backstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Derek Hough. Isaac Brekken/Getty

Jordan died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency, TMZ first reported. The LAPD confirmed to PEOPLE that the accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time on Monday morning.

His death was also confirmed via his official Instagram on Monday afternoon, with a brief statement indicating how Jordan was still working in his final days.

"The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time," the post read. "In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Leslie Jordan attends "The Help" Los Angeles Premiere
Steve Granitz/WireImage

In addition to expressing his sadness over Jordan's death, Hough also confirmed during his interview that DWTS guest judge Michael Bublé would perform at his upcoming wedding to fiancée Hayley Erbert.

He teased, "It's happening!"

"I pinch myself all the time, thinking, like, 'How am I good friends with this man?'" the television personality said of Grammy-winning musician. "I'm such a fan… an icon who's just a good man and a good inspiration, a good role model."

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert arrives at the Save the Children's "Centennial Celebration: Once In A Lifetime" Presented By The Walt Disney Company at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

In June, Hough told PEOPLE that he was enlisting performers for their big day.

"I'm not going to name names right now, but I've already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they've already committed," Hough said at 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. "So it's going to be a full-on festival — I'm very excited about it."

Dancing with the Stars airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Mondays on Disney+.

