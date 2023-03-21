Derek Hough Praises 'Perfect' Decision to Tap Sister Julianne to Host 'DWTS'

Derek Hough is thrilled to welcome his sister back to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

After news that Julianne Hough will return to the dance floor as a host, Derek shared his support for the decision."You know, it makes sense," Derek, 37, told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean Julianne is an alum, you know. She's won the show twice. She's a part of the family, you know what I mean? And so when I heard the news too, I was like, 'That makes sense.'"

Derek admitted he knew of the decision before the public, but kept the secret within the family. "I've known for like a few days, but it still was relatively new to me and I was like, 'That's perfect,'" he added.

Julianne, 34, will join the Disney+ series as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro after Tyra Banks stepped away from DWTS.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Noam Galai/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

Banks acted as the show's co-host for three seasons before confirming last week that she was leaving to focus on business.

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes," Banks told TMZ. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor ... from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

As Derek mentioned, Julianne is no stranger to the show. The professional dancer was a pro partner on the show from 2007 to 2009 and became a judge on the series from 2014 and 2021.

As a pro, Julianne won the mirrorball trophy twice — with celebrity partners Apolo Anton Ohno in season 4 and Hélio Castroneves in season 5.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere this fall on Disney+.