Derek Hough on Rant: I Was Caught Up ‘in the Moment’

After criticizing his fellow Dancing with the Stars competitors on Tuesday’s results show, pro Derek Hough maintains his post-rumba videotaped rant (watch it here) wasn’t meant to offend anyone.

“We were heated and we got up in the moment and that’s really not my character,” he told PEOPLE Thursday night at the premiere of partner Shannon Elizabeth‘s movie Deal in Las Vegas. “I regret it a little because it wasn’t intended for the competitors, so I regret that I may have offended them a little.”

“I spoke to the competitors and apologized, and a few of them said I said what they were all thinking and not to worry about it,” Hough said.

For next week’s competition, the two plan on rechanneling their energies. “We let our emotions get the best of us,” Elizabeth said. “We’re going to do our dances this week for the fans and not the judges, and we’re going to focus on having a good time. Whatever the judges want to give us, they give us.”

Hough hinted at the same thing, saying he and his partner are “taking the dances a little too seriously.”

After the movie’s premiere, the Dancing partners–and rumored real-life pair–dined at Palms’ N9NE Steakhouse and later hung out at the hotel’s Moon nightclub. –Mark Gray