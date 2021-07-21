Derek Hough Heading to Las Vegas for Limited Engagement, 'Dance-Centric' Show This Fall

Derek Hough was previously set to perform in Las Vegas in 2020, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

Derek Hough will soon be taking the stage for his Las Vegas show, nearly a year-and-a-half after the COVID-19 pandemic upended his original scheduled run.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 36, will perform the limited engagement show, titled Derek Hough: No Limit, at The Venetian Resort's Summit Showroom this fall. The dates include Sept. 22-26 and 29-30, Oct. 1-3 and 13-17, and Nov. 3-7, 10-14 and 17-21.

According to a release announcing the news on Wednesday, the show will be "dance-centric" but also "incorporate all-new production elements, designed specifically for the astounding versatility of The Summit Showroom, and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence."

"Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between," the release continued.

No Limit was initially supposed to run from June through November 2020, but COVID-19 began spreading rapidly around the U.S. just after the show was first announced in February 2020.

"It's a new adventure," Hough told PEOPLE exclusively before the limited-run residency was postponed. "I love performing live. There's nothing like it. I just love that relationship with the audience."

"We'll do salsa and Latin to ballroom to contemporary, to rock and roll," he added at the time. "I want the whole room to be my stage, to where I'm really in the audience and I'm on their tables. I'm going to bring it, that's for damn sure."

Hough also discussed his connection to Las Vegas, where his mother lived for 20 years.

"What's really cool is just the way Vegas has just transformed so much," he said. "And for entertainment, they just did an incredible job of bringing amazing shows and talent and really changing the environment of what Vegas is to do a show. It's been awesome."

