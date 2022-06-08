Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Want a Short Engagement: 'We're Ready for That Next Chapter'
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert — very soon!
The newly engaged couple, who announced their big news on June 2, exclusively tell PEOPLE they're not planning to prolong wedding planning.
"I don't think either of us want a super-long engagement," says Erbert. "I just don't think it fully makes sense."
She continues, "We waited [seven years] to get engaged, it's like we're just ready for that next chapter of our lives."
Still, the idea of wedding planning can be overwhelming to any couple. Erbert said she's already thinking about the logistics of planning her perfect wedding.
"Wedding planning I've been hearing is crazy — so finding the venue and obviously the invites and just every little detail seems daunting a little bit," she said. "But luckily we'll have lots of friends and a wedding planner and all sort of help."
RELATED: Derek Hough Details the 'Covert Op' — Including a Helicopter! — He Set Up to Propose to Hayley Erbert
Hough proposed to Erbert in their home — and it took a lot of "covert" planning to pull the surprise off. While their house was being transformed with candles, white rose petals and gorgeous florals, Hough took Erbert on a helicopter ride over Yosemite National Park.
The twist? Erbert thought she was surprising Hough with the helicopter trip as a birthday present, thanks to the help of a mutual friend.
The Dancing With the Stars judge told PEOPLE he knew Erbert was "the one" years ago.
"There's a good expression, 'We all have many different relationships in our lives. It's just whether or not you want that with different people or the same person,'" he said.
"I feel like her and I have had many different versions of our relationship and a couple years ago there was a moment where we just stepped into a new version of our relationship which was a relationship where we could see ourselves being together forever."
