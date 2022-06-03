Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's Relationship Timeline

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert started dating in 2015 while they were both on Dancing with the Stars

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough arrive for the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

"It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️," he wrote alongside a photo of the couple embracing.

Hough and Erbert started dating in 2015 while they were both appearing on DWTS. The couple kept their relationship quiet for the first few years until they made their Instagram debut in 2017, and they've been sharing sweet updates about their romance with fans ever since.

Over the course of their seven-year relationship, the pair has celebrated several milestones, from adopting four rescue animals (two dogs and two cats) to traveling the world together. Keep reading for a complete timeline of Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's relationship.

2014: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert meet

Hayley Erbert (L) and dancer/TV personality Derek Hough attend the Television Academy's Choreography Peer Group Celebration at Saban Media Center on August 27, 2017 in North Hollywood, California Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Hough and Erbert first met back in 2014 when Hough and his sister Julianne hired Erbert to go on tour with them. The pair didn't date at the time, but the tour did help Erbert catch the attention of a Dancing with the Stars producer.

"They got my contact information from Derek and Julianne, called me and set up an interview," she told CJOnline. "I interviewed right after I got off tour and found out a couple of weeks later that I was on Season 21."

September 2015: Hayley Erbert joins Derek Hough on Dancing with the Stars

In September 2015, Erbert joined season 21 of Dancing with the Stars as a troupe member. Hough had served as a pro on the show since 2007, and was crowned champion that year along with his partner Bindi Irwin. The pair started dating sometime during filming, though they kept the details of their relationship private in the beginning.

November 2016: Derek Hough confirms he's dating someone — and opens up about his marriage plans

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hough revealed that he hoped to get married and start a family in the near future.

"You know, if you would have asked me like a year ago, or two years ago, I'd probably [have been] like: 'I'm not really looking [for that].' But I'm kind of in a place now in my life, kind of in a transition, and yeah — I see myself married with kids within the next five years, so, we'll see," he told DeGeneres.

When the host asked if he was currently dating anyone, however, Hough remained coy before eventually admitting he was seeing someone.

"Perhaps, I don't know …" he said, before adding, "Maybe I am, yes."

May 4, 2017: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert go Instagram official

After a few years of dating, Hough and Erbert made their relationship Instagram official on May 4, 2017. Erbert shared a photo of the two dancing together alongside the caption, "I can't believe this was 3 years ago ❤ #TBT."

Two weeks later, Erbert shared another sweet snap of the couple in honor of Hough's birthday. "Happy Birthday to this handsome man of mine. I love you ❤️," she wrote.

July 26, 2017: Hayley Erbert makes her debut on Derek Hough's Instagram

Hough returned the favor a few months later when he posted Erbert on his Instagram for the first time. The dancing pro shared a photo of the couple sitting on a fence in front of a sunset backdrop. "#Wcw," he wrote in the caption with a red heart.

November 17, 2017: Derek Hough says he and Hayley Erbert work out together

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attend the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hough opened up about the couple's shared interests to Men's Health in November 2017, revealing that the pair is always up for a run or hike.

"Being around nature, it resets me," he said. "Being in the trees, under the sky, going to Yosemite, or in a park — for me those type of workouts are not just physical workouts, but also emotional workouts, too."

February 6, 2018: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert experience a near tragedy

In February 2018, Hough received news that several members of the Dancing with the Stars team, possibly including Erbert, were involved in a bus crash. Erbert was unharmed, but the moment rattled her boyfriend.

Hough turned to Instagram to explain what happened, captioning a photo, "I'm so thankful my love is safe. To my DWTS family. I love you all and I am so glad you are all safe after such a terrible accident. Be strong, be safe and I will see you very soon."

October 11, 2018: Derek Hough celebrates Hayley Erbert's birthday on Instagram

On Oct. 11, 2018, Hough celebrated Erbert's 24th birthday with a sweet tribute. He wrote on Instagram, "You fill my heart with so much joy. I love our crazy adventures together or just sitting on the couch with our bodies entangled watching a movie. I find myself smiling at you in random moments."

February 2019: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert go on a romantic helicopter date

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert arrive for the premiere of the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood, California on May 10, 2018 Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Hough and Erbert went on a daring date on a helicopter in February 2019. Hough later detailed the experience on PEOPLE Now, explaining that Erbert quickly picked up on his love of adventurous excursions.

"That's one thing she learned, there's no real like chilling out or sitting down. It's like, 'Alright babe, let's go swim with sharks, we're going to go swim with whales, helicopter rides, scuba diving, find a waterfall and let's go jump off of it,' " he said.

When asked if he planned on proposing to Erbert with a similarly thrilling gesture, Hough responded, "I was thinking about that, we have some really amazing adventures so if that moment ever does come, I'm going to have to come up some serious stuff."

August 1, 2019: Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough go on a trip to Paris

Hough and Erbert took their adventures overseas in August 2019 during a trip to France. Hough shared several snaps of their vacation on Instagram, including one adorable photo of the couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. "Americans in Paris 🇫🇷❤️," he captioned the snap.

"I can't stop taking pictures of this beautiful woman," he wrote next to another carousel of images of him and Erbert in Cannes.

April 16, 2020: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert perform "Be Our Guest"

While stuck at home during the early days of quarantine, Hough and Erbert took part in Disney's "The Disney Family Singalong," dressing up as Belle and the Beast for a performance of "Be Our Guest." Hough's sister even joined the pair halfway through the song via video chat to finish out the elaborate number.

September 25, 2020: Derek Hough says quarantine helped him and Hayley Erbert grow closer

In September 2020, Hough stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show and revealed that he and Erbert grew even closer while quarantining.

"We came together, we got closer," he said. "We grew as a couple tremendously. We even started a YouTube channel together, cooking."

October 15, 2020: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert shut down rumors of a DWTS proposal

Derek Hough (R) and Hayley Erbert arrive at the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards Party 2018 at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Ahead of their highly-anticipated Dancing with the Stars performance, Hough and Erbert answered a series of "juicy questions" on their YouTube channel. When one fan asked if Hough would propose on the show, the couple immediately burst out laughing.

"That's not us," Erbert said.

October 19, 2020: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert return to Dancing with the Stars

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert arrives at the Save the Children's "Centennial Celebration: Once In A Lifetime" Presented By The Walt Disney Company at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hough and Erbert thrilled fans when they returned to Dancing with the Stars together in October 2020. Hough had previously returned to the show as a judge, but this marked his first time dancing in three years.

November 20, 2020: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert admit he's not the best at chores

In an interview for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue in 2020, Hough admitted that when it comes to doing laundry at home, he's not the guy to ask. Erbert readily agreed when she called during the interview, saying of his laundry skills, "I would rate that a zero."

November 26, 2020: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert celebrate the holidays together

While speaking to PEOPLE about co-hosting the fifth annual "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" event with his sister, Hough revealed what he and Erbert were planning for their own holiday celebration. "I think I'll just stay home with the animals and enjoy some cooking with my [girlfriend Hayley Erbert]," he said. "We're going to keep it safe and responsible and just take a breath and enjoy."

May 18, 2021: Hayley Erbert celebrates Derek Hough's 36th birthday

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

For Hough's 36th birthday in May 2021, Erbert put together a fun field day celebration for him. As he shared on Instagram, the day included "fun games, good times, and more importantly great friends."

June 2021: Derek Hough shares updates about his and Hayley Erbert's pets

Hough opened up to PEOPLE about his and Erbert's full house in June 2021. The pair have adopted four pets together, including dogs Romi and Luna and cats Palo and Lily. The DWTS judge shared that the pets are an important part of their home, saying, "Taking care of them, loving them, and playing with them remind me to be present."

July 21, 2021: Hayley Erbert joins Derek Hough's No Limit tour

In September 2021, Hough kicked off his limited engagement experience Derek Hough: No Limit in Las Vegas after a year-and-a-half delay. Erbert joined Hough for the dance-centric show, which featured "styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between," according to a press release.

January 25, 2022: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attend the Emmys

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Credit: Hayley Erbert Instagram

In January 2022, the couple attended the Emmy Awards together. Erbert stunned in a strapless white gown while Hough looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Erbert poked fun at the couple's wedding-worthy ensembles on Instagram, writing, "Emmys or wedding pics? 😉" alongside a snap of the pair.

March 27, 2022: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attend an Oscars afterparty

Hayley Erbert, Derek Hough arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Hough and Erbert showed up at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party together in March 2022. Hough shared a photo on Instagram of Erbert on the red carpet, writing, "The most beautiful girl in the room ❤️."

April 10, 2022: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert match at Disneyland

In April 2022, Erbert and Hough returned to one of their favorite places: Disneyland. Erbert shared a photo on Instagram of the two from behind, writing, "Matchy matchy with my man ♥️."

June 2, 2022: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert announce their engagement

After seven years of dating, Hough and Erbert announced their engagement on June 2, 2022.

"It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️," Hough wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him holding Erbert up in front of a stunning backdrop of flowers and candles. The pair's engagement came after they returned home from a week of high-profile events in Monaco, where they watched the Formula 1 Grand Prix and attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.