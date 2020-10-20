Derek Hough performed on the DWTS dance floor for the first time in over three years during this week’s episode

Derek Hough Says He's 'Full of Gratitude' After Performing with Girlfriend Hayley Erbert on DWTS

Derek Hough is feeling grateful after returning to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom floor for the first time in more than three years.

During Monday night’s episode of the competition show, Hough performed a paso doble to Taalbi Brothers' “Uccen” with his girlfriend of five years and former DWTS pro, Hayley Erbert.

He reflected on the special moment in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing that he is "full of gratitude."

“It’s a privilege to dance on this iconic floor once again,” Hough, 35, wrote alongside a video of the performance. “Having a platform to create and showcase something that you love, with someone you love is truly special. I never take for granted having the opportunity to share with so many. The viewers and fans of DWTS are remarkable and have kept this show going for so long.”

He continued, “DWTS has given so much for so many years allowing a community of dancers to thrive. Including myself. Feeling full of gratitude and appreciation this morning. Looking forward to the rest of the season and many more in the future. Much Love 🙏🏼”

Hough departed from DWTS after finishing in sixth place with Marilu Henner on Season 23 in 2016. Then, for season 29, he became a permanent fixture on the judges' panel, replacing longtime head judge Len Goodman after coronavirus travel restrictions limited the U.K. native, 76, from making the trip to Los Angeles.

Hough holds the record for the most wins held by any pro, with six mirrorball trophies. He took home the top prize with celebrity partners Brooke Burke (season 7), Nicole Scherzinger (season 10), Jennifer Grey (season 11), Kellie Pickler (season 16), Amber Riley (season 17) and Bindi Irwin (season 21).

Erbert, 26, began her role as a troupe dancer on season 21 in 2015, the same year she and Hough began dating. In 2019, the troupe was cut from DWTS and Erbert, who was also a mentor on DWTS Juniors, wrapped her seven seasons with the franchise.