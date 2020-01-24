Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's Energy Healing Video: 'Worth an Open Mind'

After a video of Julianne Hough undergoing “somatic energy healing” bewildered some people on the internet, Derek Hough has weighed in.

The professional dancer defended the video of his sister contorting her body and screaming during a demonstration with chiropractor and bodyworker John Amaral at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

“This stuff looks whacky and crazy but diving into it with the understanding of pure energy is a pretty wild experience,” he commented on the now-viral clip, which was posted on Thursday by The B– Bible podcast host Jackie Schimmel.

“Maybe ahead of its time but worth an open mind,” he added.

In the video, Julianne, 31, lies facedown on a massage table while Amaral works with her “energy field,” as he explained on The Goop Lab. The Netflix show features various alternative treatments and practices and is hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team.

The women respond to the energy healing through contortions and — in Julianne’s case — loud moaning. “The first time that John worked on me, I really just cried,” Paltrow, 47, said on The Goop Lab.

Amaral’s website describes somatic energy healing as “a non-therapeutic, holistic approach that focuses on connecting the body and mind through focused attention on energy, breath and movement patterns.”

The website quotes Julianne as saying, “I’m forever grateful to have John by my side helping me connect physically, emotionally and energetically back to my true essence. It’s comforting to know that with all the different outlets out there, I can trust John in providing information and resources to help me ‘simply’ understand my journey into the unknown.”

Julianne’s husband Brooks Laich, as well as Maria Menounous and Carrie Ann Inaba, are also quoted praising Amaral for his work on the website.

Julianne — who is the creator of KINRGY, a dance-based fitness program — is currently traveling with Oprah Winfrey on the 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour.

Earlier this month, multiple insiders told PEOPLE that she and Laich, 36, have hit a rough patch in their relationship two and a half years into their marriage.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that Laich wants to make things work.

“If it was up to Brooks, he would stay married,” the source said. “And he is obviously still hoping things will work out with Jules.”

While Hough “already has her own life that she seems happy with,” Laich “keeps holding on,” according to the source.

On Thursday evening, Derek, 34, avoided addressing his sister’s relationship during interviews at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party in Los Angeles, simply telling PEOPLE things are “all good” between her and Laich.