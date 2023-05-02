Derek Hough Calls News of Len Goodman's Bone Cancer a 'Shock' and Reveals 'DWTS' Judge's Parting Gift to Him

The Dancing with the Stars pro-turned-judge looked back on getting to know Goodman as a mentor and colleague from the time Hough was 12 years old

Published on May 2, 2023 09:24 PM
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Janet Jackson Night" - Lights, camera, Janet! This season's eight remaining couples return to the ballroom for a star-studded Janet Jackson Night. There will also be a double elimination as the couples battle it out to make it into next week's semifinals. The episode airs live, MONDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) LEN GOODMAN; Derek Hough attends the 2022 World Choreography Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty; Steven Simione/Getty

Derek Hough is opening up about the loss of his Dancing with the Stars costar, Len Goodman, following his death.

On the latest episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the 37-year-old television personality revealed that he knew Goodman was "unwell" but the news of his bone cancer diagnosis was a surprise.

"We didn't certainly didn't know the extent [of his illness] — we had no idea the extent — because this was a huge shock to all of us," he told host Jana Kramer. "And it's incredibly sad."

Following Goodman's death, Hough revealed there have been "countless tears and phone calls" with colleagues and friends. They have been sharing "how much we just love the guy and how lucky we are and how lucky we were to spend as much time with him as we did."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2009" - Four remaining couples advanced to the SEMI-FINALS on "Dancing with the Stars" this MONDAY, MAY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET). The competition was neck and neck as each couple fought to make it to the top 3 and dance in the finale. (Photo by Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) DEREK HOUGH, NASTIA LIUKIN, LEN GOODMAN, RIKER LYNCH, JULIANNE HOUGH, ALLISON HOLKER, BRUNO TONIOLI
Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

"I feel incredibly emotional and sad about it," he said of Goodman's death. "And then at the same time, I feel so grateful that the last season that we shared together... I really savored the moments I spent with him and we were playful with each other and we had these one on one conversations."

Before his retirement from Dancing with the Stars in 2022, Goodman gave Hough a parting gift.

"I walked in my dressing room when there's this giant picture of Len," he recalled of their final day on set together. "It was framed, beautiful gold frame and it's a picture of him and it had this handwritten message from him."

"It was so beautiful, but also like, inappropriate humor. Like, funny," he added. "It was a hilarious thing he wrote as well. And it was signed by him… I was just so touched and moved by that. Just thinking how our lives were so intertwined."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 1909" -- The six remaining couples on "Dancing with the Stars" danced to a song and dance style voted on by viewers for "AMERICA'S CHOICE" night on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m., ET). Each couple performed two full routines including an individual original dance and a trio dance. For the trio dance, couples had the opportunity to pick an eliminated pro or troupe member to enhance their performance and highlight the strengths of each star. The trio dance styles included the Argentine Tango, Paso Doble, Samba and Foxtrot. (Photo by Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, DEREK HOUGH, TOM BERGERON, BETHANY MOTA
Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Hough shared he had "the pleasure of knowing" Goodman since he was 12 years old. He recalled that the former professional ballroom dancer had "the gift of the gab" and brought "great energy."

He also shared his favorite memories with Goodman on Dancing with the Stars.

"I mean, thinking back, there's this video that we did with Nastia Liukin when I danced, and in there, he did this little package and he was saying ... 'Sometimes your body just starts to give up on you but I just still feel like that young old chap, you know, that dancer,'" he recalled. "And we did this sort of tribute to Len, and then he kind of took over and he danced."

"I just keep thinking back and some of these memories and these moments, and just thinking again, just how fortunate we were to have had him for so long on the show, at least, but he certainly went far too soon in life," he added.

Hough shared that he plans to pay tribute to Goodman on his Symphony of Dance tour "without a doubt," adding, "I think not only just for us, but I think honestly for the audience. You know, I think that a lot of the audience that will come to the show will also also in a way [be] mourning this guy that they've watched for 20 years on TV."

UNITED STATES - APRIL 28: DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 607" - On week seven of "Dancing with the Stars," the remaining celebrities and professional dancers performed a dance discipline for the Ballroom Round and the Latin Round, on MONDAY, APRIL 28 (8:00-9:38 p.m., ET), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Goodman's manager Jackie Gill confirmed his death in a statement released on April 24.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement shared with BBC News. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Gill said Goodman died on April 23 at a hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by his family.

"Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our 'Dancing with the Stars' family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance," the official DWTS Twitter account wrote. "We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time."

Shortly after news of Goodman's death became public, Hough paid tribute to him on social media, writing, "Heart broken [sic] by the news of our dear friend and mentor Len Goodman. It's a gloomy morning here in Los Angeles which seems fitting after this heart breaking news. But when I think back at the memories we all shared with Len, his sense of humor, his smile and charm everything feels much brighter and full of sunshine."

He continued, "Still hard to fully process but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend. We will miss you dearly Len. We love you ❤️ Rest In Peace my friend"

