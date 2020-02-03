Derek Hough Announces No Limit Dance-Centric Residency in Las Vegas: 'I'm Going to Bring it'

Derek Hough is bringing his world of dance to Las Vegas.

The Dancing with the Stars alumnus announced on Monday that he will begin a new limited-run residency in June at the Flamingo Las Vegas. The dancer/choreographer, 34, will perform the dance-centric show, Derek Hough: No Limit, five days a week.

“It’s a new adventure,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I love performing live. There’s nothing like it. I just love that relationship with the audience.”

The new show, which will be held in the same theater that housed Donny and Marie Osmond‘s long-running residency, will be a fusion of dance and music.

“We’ll do salsa and Latin to ballroom to contemporary, to rock and roll,” Hough says. “I want the whole room to be my stage, to where I’m really in the audience and I’m on their tables. I’m going to bring it, that’s for damn sure.”

Hough is no stranger to Las Vegas; his mother lived in the city for 20 years and he would often visit. “What’s really cool is just the way Vegas has just transformed so much,” he says. “And for entertainment, they just did an incredible job of bringing amazing shows and talent and really changing the environment of what Vegas is to do a show. It’s been awesome.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public Friday. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale on Thursday. The show premieres on June 2.

Derek Hough: No Limits Residency Dates

June: 2–6, 9–13, 16–20

July: 7–11, 14–18, 21–25

August: 25–29

September: 2–6, 8–12, 15–19

October: 27–31

November: 3-7