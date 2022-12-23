Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Say They Are 'Both Okay' After 'Scary' Car Accident

“The scariest part was that Hayley doesn’t remember anything,” Hough said of the Dec. 12 accident

By
Published on December 23, 2022 05:51 PM
On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident up in Northern California. Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain. Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for. First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics. And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow. Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season. XO
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Hayley Erbert/Instagram

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough said they were involved in a car accident on Dec. 12.

"Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident in the mountains," Erbert captioned a new video on Instagram shared by both of their accounts on Friday. "Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain."

The video documents the aftermath of the couple's accident, including the damage to their car, their visit to the emergency room and the moment Erbert, 28, received stitches in her forehead.

"The scariest part was that Hayley doesn't remember anything," Hough, 37, wrote in the comments. "She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face."

"That really scared me," he said, adding that Erbert finally "came to" 20 minutes after the accident, when first responders arrived.

Hayley Erbert/Instagram

The couple opted to treat themselves to snacks after leaving the emergency room. Erbert said her candies were difficult to eat, adding that it was "one of the saddest things about tonight."

"It's taken me a very long time to chew it 'cause it hurts 'cause of this area," Erbert said, motioning to her forehead of fresh stitches. "Bummer."

The Dancing with the Stars alums said in the post that they have "so much to be grateful for."

"First, that there were no other people involved," Erbert wrote in the caption. "Second, the quick response from paramedics. And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow."

Hough was spotted out Friday morning and appeared to be in good spirits.

Hayley Erbert/Instagram

Erbert finished her post on a positive note, saying, "Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you."

"We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season," she finished.

