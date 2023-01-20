Dennis Quaid Will Be 'Making Mayhem' in David Oyelowo-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves'

Dennis Quaid is shining up his spurs to join the Yellowstone universe.

The 68-year-old actor and Texas native will play Deputy U.S. Marshall Sherrill Lynn in the forthcoming spin-off 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which is currently in production in his home state.

"Riding horses, shooting guns. You know, making mayhem at 4 in the morning," Quaid joked while speaking with Fox News Digital on Tuesday about signing on to the Taylor Sheridan production.

The upcoming series stars two-time Emmy nominee David Oyelowo in the title role of Bass Reeves. While confirming his casting news via Instagram on Friday, Quaid touched on the importance of Oyelowo's character, who is based on one of the Old West's best-known U.S. deputy marshals who died in 1907 at the age of 72.

"Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and also believed to be the inspiration for 'The Lone Ranger,'" wrote Quaid. "He worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

Quaid's last role on the small screen was on Netflix's 2019 series Merry Happy Whatever, and he was nominated for a 2010 Emmy for portraying former president Bill Clinton in HBO's The Special Relationship.

Bass Reeves comes on the heels of several Yellowstone spin-offs from Sheridan.

The charter series — which just scored Kevin Costner a best drama actor Golden Globe — premiered on Paramount Network in 2018 and follows the drama at the Dutton family ranch Montana.

The first spin-off, 1883, introduced the Duttons' great-grandparents James and Margaret (played by real-life country super couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) as they journeyed from Texas to Montana in search of a better life.

Now, the Oyelowo's series will focus on his character's early life as an enslaved person.

Oyelowo explained his excitement to be a part of the series and work alongside Sheridan in an interview with Deadline, saying, "The reality is that he is one of the best storytellers on the planet. My whole thing is that we've got to tell a story worthy of that history, but worthy of a global audience and he's one of those rare guys, and I've worked with a few of them, and he's one of those rare ones who can really do that. It's a big deal."

He added, "For me, it's definitely a big deal. Especially since twice I went out with it and the entire industry said no to the idea of the story being told."

No release date has been set for 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.