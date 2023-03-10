Denise Russo, Who Appeared on VH1's 'The X-Life', Dead at 44

Denise Russo, a star on VH1's 2011 reality series The X-Life, has died. She was 44.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her death through a press release on Friday, stating that Russo died at a friend's home on Sunday.

According to the medical examiner's office, first responders arrived at the location after 911 was called, and Russo was found unresponsive on the floor, with drug paraphernalia at the scene.

While they said that there were "aggressive attempts at resuscitation," she was later pronounced dead, and an investigation into the cause of her death is pending.

Susie Stenberg, a former X-Life cast member, shared with TMZ remembered Russo as "the most loving and loyal person."

The X-Life followed the lives of three extreme sports athletes. Along with Cory "Nasty" Nastazio and Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg, Russo was featured on the show as the girlfriend of skater Pierre Luc Gagnon.

Russo and Gargon broke up after the one-season television series, E! Online reports, but share an 8-year-old son named Leo Wolf.

She talked about her son in an interview for the Inked Cover Girl 2023 competition, in which she shared: "I love being a mom! I have an 8-year-old beautiful son named Leo Wolf, boys rule btw and he's the light of my life! We wrestle, I do my Russian wrestler accent and body slam little mouse on the bed! Leo made life better, and being his momma is a gift!"

She last posted to Instagram on March 2, sharing a close-up selfie.