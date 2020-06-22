Denise Richards Thinks Erika Girardi Should Be the Next Bond Girl: 'She's Tough, She's Sassy'

"She could sing her own theme song," Denise Richards said of Erika Girardi

Denise Richards thinks Erika Girardi should be the next Bond girl.

Richards, 49, opened up about wanting Girardi, 48, for the iconic role saying during an appearance on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing that "She's tough."

"It's funny. I tell her this on my show. I actually think Erika Jayne would be an amazing Bond girl," Richards said of Girardi using her stage name to host Lola Ogunnaike.

"She's tough, she's sassy, she would be glamorous," Richards continued.

And, considering Girardi has a successful music career Richards added: "She could sing her own theme song."

The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die — the 007's 25th film of the franchise — will premiere in November 2020. The project will be Daniel Craig's last time as Bond.

Also on Couch Surfing, Richards opened up about her own time as a Bond girl, explaining that she didn't even realize how big of a deal the role really was. Richards played Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones in the 1999 film The World Is Not Enough.

"I auditioned and then I went to London to screen test. I think I screen-tested on Thanksgiving. My dad came with me because I was so sad to miss Thanksgiving with my family when I was cast," Richards recalled.

"It was on the news and I was like 'Why is such a big deal?'" Richards continued. "My friend was like 'Do you realize you're in James Bond?' I'm like 'Yeah, I'm so excited, it's a great movie' and he was like, 'No.'"

Image zoom Getty Images (2)

Richards said she found out "later" how major the part was.

Richards also spoke about her role on Saved by the Bell, specifically her scene from a 1991 episode of the NBC sitcom, in which she played a girl who pretends to drown so she can get saved by heartthrob A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez).

Richards, who laughed as the clip played, admitted to Ogunnaike that shooting the scene was nerve-racking.

Image zoom Denise Richards in The World Is Not Enough Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

"You know, it's very daunting when you go on a show with actors that have been working together for a long time and you only have a couple lines," she said. "It's my second acting job in my entire life, and I have to get into a bikini and go in the ocean and pretend like I'm drowning and have him carry me out in front of all those people. I was so embarrassed!"

"They say you should never work with children and animals — should we add waves to that list as well?" Ogunnaike quipped.

"You should add the ocean to that," Richards said. "Unless it's with Mario Lopez, of course."