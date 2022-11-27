Denise Richards Thanks Fans for Support After Road Rage Shooting Incident: 'Grateful to Be Safe'

Denise Richards has broken her silence after a terrifying incident.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, thanked her 1.4 million Instagram followers for their support after she and husband Aaron Phypers were involved in a road rage-related shooting in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

"I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time," Richards wrote in the statement on Wednesday. "We are both very grateful to be safe. The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you."

She and Phypers, 50, were driving to a project she was working on at Popsicle Studio in South Los Angeles when they were shot at in a road rage incident, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

"She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day," a source on the set tells PEOPLE. "She didn't want to not show up to work."

After an altercation with another driver while en route to the one-day shoot, Richards and Phypers only realized the man shot at them when they arrived at the studio.

The insider added: "The production company made her feel safe but they didn't file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money."

Although the couple did not file a police report, the source confirmed that production called the police after the incident. It's unclear if officers responded to the scene as LAPD told PEOPLE they don't have details on the incident.

Richards is filming Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023.