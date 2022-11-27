Entertainment TV Denise Richards Thanks Fans for Support After Road Rage Shooting Incident: 'Grateful to Be Safe' "We are so thankful for each and every one of you," Denise Richards wrote after she and husband Aaron Phypers were shot at during a road rage incident By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 27, 2022 04:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Denise Richards. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Denise Richards has broken her silence after a terrifying incident. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, thanked her 1.4 million Instagram followers for their support after she and husband Aaron Phypers were involved in a road rage-related shooting in Los Angeles on Nov. 14. The Best Early Cyber Monday Deals You Can Shop Now "I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time," Richards wrote in the statement on Wednesday. "We are both very grateful to be safe. The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you." She and Phypers, 50, were driving to a project she was working on at Popsicle Studio in South Los Angeles when they were shot at in a road rage incident, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Thankfully, nobody was injured. Denise Richards Is 'Shaken Up and Terrified' After Being Involved in Road Rage Shooting Incident "She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day," a source on the set tells PEOPLE. "She didn't want to not show up to work." After an altercation with another driver while en route to the one-day shoot, Richards and Phypers only realized the man shot at them when they arrived at the studio. The insider added: "The production company made her feel safe but they didn't file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money." RELATED VIDEO: Denise Richards Spends Mother's Day with Daughter Sami Sheen After Being Estranged Although the couple did not file a police report, the source confirmed that production called the police after the incident. It's unclear if officers responded to the scene as LAPD told PEOPLE they don't have details on the incident. Richards is filming Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023.